$12 million receiver could be Shedeur Sanders' dream Browns sidekick

All signs point to the Cleveland Browns sticking with Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback, at least for the 2026 season. Now it's time to build around him.

The Browns have a few talented young players on offense, including Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins, but there is still plenty of work to do to build a complete unit. General manager Andrew Berry has a tall task in front of him this offseason. He'll need to rebuild the offensive line and add at least one quality receiver to set Sanders up for success in his first full year as a starter.

Former Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs could be the ideal answer to Cleveland's receiver problem. He'll be available in free agency for a relatively low price, giving the Browns the opportunity to gift Sanders his perfect sidekick.

Browns could pair Shedeur Sanders with Romeo Doubs for a dynamic QB-WR duo

Sanders showed some encouraging signs as a rookie, but he's far from a complete player. Without a talented supporting cast, he'll be destined to fail in Cleveland. That's why it's crucial that Berry finds a way to bring in a new top receiver. If he chooses not to do so early in the NFL Draft, there are some decent options in free agency. For what the Browns need in a new receiver, Doubs is the best player available.

The 25-year-old is a refined receiver who can play on the outside or in the slot. While he didn't put up gaudy numbers in Green Bay, he was the most reliable pass catcher on the roster for most of the 2025 season. On third downs, Jordan Love would often look his way. He's a good route runner with sure hands and a big enough frame to box out defenders at the catch point.

Receivers like Doubs don't hit free agency very often. He has proven that he can handle being a top receiver, so there should be a few teams interested in signing him. Still, Spotrac estimates that he will make just $12 million per year on his next contract. That's a bargain perfect for a cash-strapped team like the Browns.

Whether Sanders ends up being the long-term solution at quarterback or not, Doubs would be an excellent addition for the Browns. His reliable play would allow Cleveland to focus on other needs for the remainder of the offseason. He might just be the hero this team needs to solve the receiver issue that has lingered for so long.