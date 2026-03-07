Browns trade-down idea could hand Bengals a major gift on draft night

The Cleveland Browns have already taken a huge step in the right direction. Trading for Tytus Howard gave them their starting right tackle. The veteran, who didn't give up a single sack last season, also has the experience to kick inside to guard, if needed.

Now, with potentially four more spots to fill and the NFL Draft looming, GM Andrew Berry will have no shortage of options with two first-round picks. In fact, he might flip one of those selections for additional draft capital, just like he did last offseason.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Nick Pedone put together a rather interesting draft-day prediction. Oddly enough, he thinks the Browns could trade down with the Cincinnati Bengals, helping a divisional rival while playing the long game.

"In this mock draft simulation, the Browns drop back to No. 10 overall, allowing the Bengals to select Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey at No. 6. The Browns gained Cincinnati’s first-round pick in 2027 while selecting left tackle Monroe Freeling out of Georgia," Pedone wrote.

Mock draft predicts Browns sliding to No. 10 while Bengals grab David Bailey

While in-division moves are rare, they're not unprecedented. The Browns sent Joe Flacco to Cincinnati in a questionable early-season transaction last year, so there's clearly a direct line of communication between the two organizations.

David Bailey is a game-changing pass rusher, and having him in the division might be a bit of a nightmare. That said, Monroe Freeling had some of the most impressive measurements and testing in recent NFL Scouting Combine history. The Browns should feel quite confident in their ability to stop any pass rusher, including Bailey, if he's their blindside protector.

More than that, the 2027 NFL Draft is projected to be stacked with talent, especially at quarterback. It certainly won't hurt to have additional ammo, and it's not like the Bengals have been a playoff-caliber team in recent years. Head coach Zac Taylor might be on the hot seat, and they could have a top-10 or top-15 selection in 2027 with another Joe Burrow injury.

Berry already showed that he was open for business and that he was willing to trade down at the right price. The Browns will reap what they've sown last offseason with the Travis Hunter trade, and they might replicate that formula, even if that means giving a divisional rival a hand.

Just like they did in 2025, they would still be able to land a building block a couple of spots later, all while adding even more assets to their war chest. If that's a realistic possibility, they absolutely need to pull the trigger.