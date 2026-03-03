Commanders’ surprise release could solve another major Browns O-line need

The Cleveland Browns started what could end up being a complete offensive line overhaul on Monday, acquiring veteran right tackle Tytus Howard in a trade with the Houston Texans. Most of Cleveland’s other linemen are scheduled to hit free agency, and while filling all those positions is a tall order, it'll probably be for the best after another underperforming season.

The Browns will probably use the NFL Draft to add another tackle and target their interior offensive linemen via trade or in free agency. Considering that, GM Andrew Berry should get on the phone to thank the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders shockingly released veteran center Tyler Biadasz. The 28-year-old is a proven run-blocker and could be a long-term solution at a reasonable price for Todd Monken's Browns.

The Browns need to make a run at Tyler Biadasz

Biadasz was slated to make $8.3 million next season. But after finishing the campaign on Injured Reserve, Over the Cap projects he'll have to settle for much less on the open market this month. Specifically, the site projects him at $5.6 million a year.

Notably, that's nearly half of what center Ethan Pocic, a pending Browns free agent, is slated to make in free agency. Spotrac projects his next contract at three years and $31 million, an average of $10.6 million per year. He's two years older than Biadasz and not as good a run-blocker.

Per Pro Football Focus, Pocic had a 63.2 run-blocking grade, which ranked 22nd among 40 eligible centers. Biadasz, on the other hand, was 12th in the league at 71.2. His total grade of 70.7 was the 11th-highest.

The former Dallas Cowboys center did give up 21 pressures, but that's an outlier for him. He's a beloved and respected figure in the locker room, and he should be back to full strength for the start of the season. Pocic suffered an Achilles injury, and his status for the upcoming season is up in the air.

Todd Monken was the architect behind the most dominant running game in the league in his three years with the Baltimore Ravens. And even though he won't have Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in Cleveland, he brought offensive line coach George Warhop with him to try to work his magic in Northeast Ohio.

The Browns will probably at least try to reunite Monken with Ravens star Tyler Linderbaum if he doesn't return to Baltimore (as they should). That said, Biadasz is a proven veteran at a major discount, and he'd certainly be an intriguing alternative given the Browns' tight salary cap situation.