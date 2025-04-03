2 best available tackles in free agency for Browns after signing Teven Jenkins

After signing Teven Jenkins, the Cleveland Browns made it obvious that their intent this offseason was to add some prove-it offensive linemen deals to their books in 2025.

With so many deals set to expire after this season on their line, including Jack Conklin's, Wyatt Teller's, and Ethan Pocic's, it's obvious that Cleveland has to see if they have something in their Jenkins signing as well as their signing of Cornelius Lucas. If not, then they're looking at a total rebuild on their line in 2026 - assuming they don't try to do that in this year's draft.

They still have a decent amount of cap space left this offseason that they've yet to spend, and they haven't used any of it on a starting quarterback. Assuming they go with a rookie quarterback in 2025 as a means of saving money, there are a few other offensive linemen still available.

2 best available tackles in free agency the Browns can target

Tyron Smith

Smith is coming off an excellent season with the New York Jets in 2024, where he finished up with a PFF grade of 73.7 overall. He's up there in age at 34 years old, but he managed to play 592 snaps on offense regardless. He did allow five sacks, but he was also protecting the pocket for a slower to move Aaron Rodgers.

Smith would be a gamble similar to Lucas - his age, lack of protection throughout the season with the Jets, and the fact that he'd be a bit of a rental for the team as they continue to evaluate if Dawand Jones can be a legitimate starter at left tackle and stay healthy for an entire season.

D.J. Humphries

Humphries was just with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, where he only played in two games due to injury. Prior to that, he was an excellent tackle with the Arizona Cardinals, and he even made All Pro in 2021 with the team. But, because of lingering hamstring, back, and ankle injuries, he's just been unable to stay on the field consistently.

He'd be a similar risk to Jenkins, where when he's healthy, he's one of the league's best tackles. But, he has to be able to suit up for most games in order to be someone worth signing on a one year deal if you're Cleveland. They lucked out being able to land Jenkins, but landing Humphries would likely be difficult as he's one of the more skilled tackles in free agency.

More Browns news and analysis