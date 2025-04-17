2 surprising NFL draft attendees could end up being drafted by Browns

We are only eight days away from the NFL draft, and when the Cleveland Browns will take someone at No. 2 overall. Who that player is remains to be seen, but we can start to read the tea leaves and see that quarterback stock has tanked while blue chip prospects remain their best options at that spot in the order.

Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are the two players Cleveland is likely considering in the process with their second overall pick, but their preference for one over the other isn't very clear. Hunter brings tenacity on both defense and offense as a defensive back and wide receiver, and Carter would add a ridiculous punch to an already great D-line and pass rush.

But, what about the glaring need at quarterback? The Browns, as reported on by several analysts like Adam Schefter, are likely to wait until Day 2 of the draft to take a quarterback. That'll likely leave players like Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, Tyler Shough, and Will Howard within reach for them.

They might also opt to wait until the 3rd round to take a signal caller, although options will be much thinner at 67th overall compared to 33rd overall.

All that said, given the list of attendees at this year's draft, it's becoming clear that the Browns might be way more interested in two of those attendees than they are letting on - specifically, in Dart and Milroe.

Dart & Milroe are two potential QB targets for Browns

Dart and Milroe, who have both been worked out by the Browns, are two of the more surprising names on the list of attendees at the NFL draft.

Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe are either very confident in their ability to be drafted in the first round or early second, or they are setting themselves up for a rough draft experience pic.twitter.com/ih1m2mOJZZ — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 14, 2025

This list, shared by Boston Globe NFL writer Ben Volin, shows that Milroe, Dart, and Cam Ward are the only three quarterbacks set to attend the event. Notably, Shedeur Sanders is not attending the draft in Green Bay, likely because he's a bit of a wild card in terms of where he'll land in the process.

You could say the exact same about Dart and Milroe, but for some reason, both are attending. Milroe has a connection to the Browns by way of Tommy Rees, the team's new offensive coordinator. So, it's not a stretch to say Cleveland is keeping tabs on where Milroe lands in the first round.

As for Dart, he's seen as a high floor quarterback like Sanders, but one with a bit more athleticism and ability to stay in the pocket than Sanders.

It would be unfortunate to see either attend just to not land with a team, but it feels like they're attending because they've been told by a team or multiple teams that they'll be targeted by them in the first or second round of the draft. That team could have very well been the Browns, considering their major need for another quarterback ahead of the 2025 season.

