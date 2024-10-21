2 winners (and 2 losers) from Browns' notable loss to Bengals in Week 7
The Cleveland Browns are 1-6 on the season after a TKTK loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team is now dead last in the AFC North, and while QB Deshaun Watson looked solid to open the contest in the first half, he went down with an Achilles injury that sidelined him when the game was actually within reach.
It is difficult to name winners and losers for such a chaotic and emotional contest. While RB Nick Chubb returned and scored, Watson going down with what could be a season ending - and Browns career ending - ankle injury certainly made the game strange. The crowd went from cheers for Chubb and boos for Watson at the start of the game to total quiet by the end and early exits for fans tired of watching such a flat Cleveland offense.
21 points should not be insurmountable for this team, yet it was in Week 7 as the team again failed to reach over 20 points. That is inexcusable for a professional football team, regardless of injury.
Let us take a look at who Cleveland's winners and losers were from Week 7.
Winner: Nick Chubb
Of course, the biggest winner of the afternoon was Chubb. He managed to record 11 carries for 22 yards along with one touchdown on the drive that followed Watson's injury. Chubb was basically being brought in for reps, as he did not manage to really break out for any big runs. But, the fact that he was taking pretty good contact from Cincinnati defenders at the line of scrimmage is a good sign for Cleveland's offense moving forward. Hopefully, Jerome Ford can make a return to the rotation next week and can get some reps alongside Chubb.
Loser: Browns secondary
Browns DC Jim Schwartz had a message for his secondary headed into Week 7.
"I expect more from our corners."
Unfortunately, his corners proceeded to allow 182 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in a key divisional matchup that necessitated a near-perfect game from them and the Browns defense. Not a great look. There was even a signature celebration moment for Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase during the game that further embarrassed the Browns defense.
Cincinnati has been the tale of two units this season - an elite offense run by a quarterback who has been putting up MVP caliber numbers, and a struggling defense unable to get stops when it counts. So, for Cleveland to once again be a get right team for a defense looking to figure chemistry and timing out is embarrassing for them to say the least.
Winner: Jameis Winston
Winston was, for some strange reason, named the 3rd string quarterback for Week 7. That meant that, with Watson's injury, Dorian Thompson-Robinson was the go-to backup for Cleveland. Thompson-Robinson struggled to find rhythm with the Browns' receivers or with the offense, throwing two interceptions on 11-24 passing.
Winston was eventually brought in to the game after Thompson-Robinson went down with an apparent finger injury, and he immediately drove Cleveland down the field for a touchdown pass to TE David Njoku. Yes, it was a garbage time score, but the drive itself was impressive and showed how Cleveland's offense could shape up next week and beyond with Winston at the helm moving forward. Finishing up with 67 passing yards on 5-11 efficiency is decent work for Winston in his first real action of the season.
Loser: Browns penalties
The Browns committed 10 penalties that amounted to 70 yards lost in Week 7. Several penalties that came during Thompson-Robinson's first snaps of the game killed the team's momentum following a Chubb touchdown that signaled some competence from its offense. Penalties have been an absolute killer for Cleveland all season, with discipline at the line of scrimmage being a big issue for the offensive line. With 8.3 committed per game, the team just cannot catch a break when aiming to gain steam if it keeps stacking up these penalties and mistakes.