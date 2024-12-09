2025 NFL Draft order: Browns back in mix for top pick after loss to Steelers
Week 14 was the ugliest football the Cleveland Browns have played in weeks. Muffed punts, multiple interceptions from Jameis Winston, and a defense unable to contain a Pittsburgh Steelers offense missing George Pickens all low-lighted the effort.
The loss not only officially eliminated the Browns from the playoffs, landing them at 3-10 on the season, but it also helped them in the draft order. Headed into 2025, the team has a ton of decisions to make as the draft class they'll have to choose from is less quarterback-heavy and better for filling their offensive line and wide receiving room with more talent.
Browns rise to eight in updated 2025 NFL Draft order
Team
Record
1. Las Vegas Raiders
2-11
2. NY Giants
2-11
3. New England Patriots
3-10
4. Carolina Panthers
3-10
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
3-10
6. Tennessee Titans
3-10
7. NY Jets
3-10
8. Cleveland Browns
3-9
9. Cincinnati Bengals
3-10
10. Chicago Bears
4-8
11. New Orleans Saints
5-8
12. Dallas Cowboys
5-7
13. San Francisco 49ers
5-7
14. Miami Dolphins
6-7
15. Indianapolis Colts
6-7
16. Atlanta Falcons
6-7
17. LA Rams
6-6
18. Arizona Cardinals
6-6
The Browns are in a good spot if you're happy to see them get a quality pick in this coming draft. They have a strength of schedule of .571, with several other top-pick teams with even tougher schedules than that remaining.
As for SOS tiebreakers Browns fans should be looking at to keep track of the teams' draft order and chances at rising even more in the order, there are plenty. In Week 15, Cleveland has to hope that the Giants, Jets, Panthers, Texans, Titans, Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Falcons all win.
The Browns have the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, and that feels like a guaranteed loss. In Week 16, they have the Bengals, and they'll have to hope for the Texans, Falcons, 49ers, Buccaneers, and Packers to all lose to get even higher.
In Week 17, the Browns face the Dolphins, who are heating up and looking to actually make the postseason. That week, the Browns will have to hope the Chiefs, Texans, Falcons, Colts, Titans, Denver Broncos, and Patriots all lose.
Finally, in Week 18, Cleveland squares off with another AFC North divisional rival - the Baltimore Ravens - and the slate of games that should catch Browns fans' eyes for draft positioning are the New Orleans-Tampa Bay game, the Jacksonville-Indianapolis game, and the Miami-New York game.
To the Browns' benefit, they will need to see the Buccaneers, Colts, and Jets win those games to climb the order in the final week of the season.
In terms of predicting the Browns' remaining schedule, Cleveland is probably looking at finishing up 1-3. The Bengals defense is so bad that the Browns can pull out a victor in that contest. But, the Chiefs, Dolphins, and Ravens are all battling for postseason positioning, and will not let the Browns get in the way of that goal.