5 prospects Browns fans should watch during championship weekend
By Britt Gerken
The Cleveland Browns lost again on Monday night. The Week 13 L all but ends any slim chance that the Browns had at sneaking into the playoffs.
The Browns and their fans can now shift all of their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft. This is the perfect time for everyone to start familiarizing themself with some of the top prospects. Making it even better is the fact that it is championship weekend, allowing fans to watch the top prospects on the top teams.
The Browns roster is full of holes and questions for next year. The obvious one is the quarterback position. Do they draft someone? Sign a veteran? Ride with Jameis Winston for another year?
Running back, wide receiver, offensive line, and the defensive secondary are full of just as many questions as there is uncertainty for each position group. Luckily, the Browns appear to be armed with several high draft selections to help answer some of these questions. Now let's look into five prospects that could fill needs on the Browns roster that are playing this weekend.
Quinn Ewers
Quinn Ewers is not considered to be one of the top two quarterback prospects in this draft class. However, Ewers is still a talented quarterback prospect that has plenty of tools to work with. It will be interesting to see how Ewers pays against Georgia in a rematch.
In the first game, he was benched for his backup Arch Manning but then came back into the game in the second half. A big game against Georgia and a strong College Football Playoff resume could help showcase his talents and put him squarely on the Browns radar. For those wishing to watch the game, it will be start at 4 PM on Saturday and be on ABC.
Ashton Jeanty
It's entirely possible that the Browns decide to not draft a quarterback. In that scenario the team should look to draft the best player available. That player very easily could be Ashton Jeanty of Boise State. The Browns have to be concerned about Nick Chubb.
Chubb has yet to eclipse 60 rushing yards in a game and hasn't seemed like the player he was before the injury. Maybe an offseason will help Chubb regain his old form but it's no certainty.
Jeanty would be an exciting option for the team to consider. he has almost 2,300 rushing yards on the year, averages over 7 yards a carry, hasn't rushed for less than 125 yards in a game, and has 28 touchdowns.
Even if Chubb does come back, a pairing of Jeanty and Chubb could help the Browns offense be something very similar to the Detroit Lions. Fans can see Jeanty play Friday night at 8 PM on FOX.
Mykel Williams
In the spirit of going best player available, the Browns could consider Mykel Williams from Georgia. Williams is one of the top EDGE prospects in this year's draft. He is an extremely athletic player that is able to help in both the run game and pass game. To make him even more appealing to the Browns, Williams in only 20 years old.
The team already has Myles Garrett, Alex Wright, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Isaiah McGuire on the roster. However you can never have too many EDGE players. Injuries happen and it's important to have a good rotation in order to keep everyone fresh so they can apply the maximum amount of pressure. Williams can be seen playing at 4 PM on Saturday on ABC.
Cameron Williams
The Browns have a clear and obvious need at the offensive tackle position. Jack Conklin has played well when on the field, but he has missed several games this year and last year. It's hard to count on the 30 year old moving forward.
Dawand Jones has shown promise at left tackle, but much like Conklin he has struggled to stay on the field due to injuries out of his control. It's also clear as day that Jedrick Wills Jr will not be on the team next year either.
Cameron Williams is not seen as the best tackle prospect currently. However, he has the size and movement to be extremely appealing to NFL teams. A team like the Browns could be interested as they like to take players they can develop that have a high ceiling.
Williams will have a tough matchup against Georgia this week so it will be a good game to watch at 4 PM on Saturday on ABC.
Tyler Warren
Tyler Warren is a jack of all trades for Penn State at the tight end position. He is a great and willing run blocker but is also capable of making plays down the field. With both head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey liking to incorporate two tight end sets, Warren makes sense too.
Warren could be even more enticing to the Browns as the only tight end scheduled to be on the roster is David Njoku. Fans can see Warren in action on Saturday at 8 PM on CBS.