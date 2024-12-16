2025 NFL Draft order: Browns rise after comedy of errors against Chiefs
Pick your poison from Week 15 between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.
It could be the multiple picks from Jameis Winston that led to touchdowns for the Chiefs, or the unfortunate fumble from Nick Chubb in the middle of the contest. It could have even been the multitude of penalties against the Browns' special teams unit, as well as the penalties against Cleveland's offense for just not knowing how to line up properly at the line of scrimmage.
No matter what you choose, the Browns are even worse than that. At 3-11, they have completely collapsed into themselves. No amount of inspirational speeches or promises from Browns players that they are, in fact, trying to win can convince the average fan that what they do is winning football.
What Cleveland is playing is football that's going to land them a prime draft pick in 2025. And, after Week 15, here's how the Browns are looking in the draft order as they have a first rounder back for the first time since 2022.
Browns stay at eight in NFL draft order after Week 15
Team
Record
NY Giants
2-12
Las Vegas Raiders
2-11
Carolina Panthers
3-11
Jacksonville Jaguars
3-11
Tennessee Titans
3-11
Cleveland Browns
3-11
New England Patriots
3-10
NY Jets
4-10
Chicago Bears
4-9
New Orleans Saints
5-9
Miami Dolphins
5-9
Cincinnati Bengals
6-8
Dallas Cowboys
6-8
San Francisco 49ers
6-8
Indianapolis Colts
6-7
Atlanta Falcons
6-7
Arizona Cardinals
6-7
LA Rams
8-6
After their Chiefs game, the Browns' strength of schedule compared to the top five teams - the Giants, the Raiders, the Panthers, the Jaguars, and the Titans - is promising. The only team within that top five with a harder schedule remaining on the year is the Giants. New York still has one game against the Philadelphia Eagles remaining, while the Browns have one against the Baltimore Ravens.
But, taking a closer look, the Browns by far have a tougher go for the rest of the year. They have three games left against three teams vying for postseason positioning. That includes the Ravens, and includes the Bengals and Dolphins. Those teams are going to be battling hard for the playoffs, while Cleveland just has to tank.
That said, it feels like the Browns are in a great position to hover around the top five pick of the draft. With Nick Chubb officially out for the season with a broken foot and with head coach Kevin Stefanski not committing to a starting QB moving forward, we're geared for a fun but bad to watch rest of the Browns' season. It's time to fire up those mock draft machines in earnest.