2025 schedule release shows potential return home in Week 2 for Browns quarterback

The NFL schedule was officially released on Wednesday night, and there isn't much to write home about for the Browns. Following a 3-14 season, Cleveland received zero primetime matchups and will play the majority of their games tucked away in the 1 PM Eastern window.

Week 1 will feature their second home-opener against the Bengals in three years, and they quickly turn around for another divisional matchup in Week 2 against the Ravens. Should Joe Flacco win the starting job, the biggest early-season storyline for the Browns could be Flacco making his first-ever start in M&T Bank Stadium as the visiting quarterback.

2025 schedule release shows potential Baltimore return in Week 2 for Joe Flacco

Although the Browns used two draft picks on quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, many are under the impression that Kenny Pickett and Flacco will battle for the starting job to begin the season. We already saw a glimpse of how Flacco could operate in Stefanski's offense during the end of the 2023 season, but Cleveland could view Pickett as the next first-round reclamation project should he have a strong offseason and training camp.

If Flacco wins the starting job and makes it to Week 2, this would mark his second-ever meeting with the Ravens and his first game back in Baltimore since he was their starting quarterback. Flacco spent 11 years with the Ravens and started 163 games while winning a Super Bowl MVP. It's safe to say he would receive quite the warm welcome should he get the start in that game.

Back during his tenure with the Jets, Flacco did get one game against the Ravens, but it was at home in Week 1 of the 2022 season. He completed 37 of 59 passes for 309 yards, a touchdown, and an interception en route to a 24-9 loss. If Flacco gets the nod to begin the season, it's probably best that we don't see another 62 dropbacks for the 40-year-old, and we can hope the run game can get going to take some of the stress off his shoulders.

The Browns don't have many exciting games to point to as of now on the schedule, as most of the intrigue in Cleveland will come if/when a rookie takes over under center. However, an early-season return to Baltimore for Flacco would be quite the scene and would definitely bring an odd feeling for both sides after 11 years in reversed roles.

