2026 NFL Combine: Why this mid-round WR could evolve into a core piece in Cleveland

As the 2026 NFL Combine kicks off in Indy, the Browns are searching for a specific spark.

GM Andrew Berry has a well-documented obsession with Relative Athletic Score (RAS) and track-level speed, and in a Browns offense looking to stretch the field both horizontally and vertically, the prototype isn't just a luxury — it’s a prerequisite.

That specific search for elite metrics has led the Browns' scouts to one of the most explosive vertical threats in the nation.

This explosive Oregon WR screams Andrew Berry draft pick

The Target: Malik Benson, WR, Oregon

If you were to build a wide receiver in a lab to satisfy Berry’s athletic thresholds, he would look a lot like Benson. At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, the former Alabama and Florida State transfer finally found his "track gear" in Oregon’s explosive offense.

The Fit: Benson is a blazer with a verified track background, having run a 10.44-second 100-meter dash in his track days. In 2025, he led the Ducks with 719 receiving yards and a stellar 16.7 yards per catch, proving he is more than just a track athlete who traded in his spikes for football cleats. For the Browns, Benson provides the lid-lifting speed that forces safeties out of the box, creating room for the run game and intermediate routes. He is particularly elite as a punt returner (85-yard TD against USC), offering the special teams versatility that Cleveland values in its mid-round selections.

Benson is a blazer with a verified track background, having run a 10.44-second 100-meter dash in his track days. In 2025, he led the Ducks with 719 receiving yards and a stellar 16.7 yards per catch, proving he is more than just a track athlete who traded in his spikes for football cleats. For the Browns, Benson provides the lid-lifting speed that forces safeties out of the box, creating room for the run game and intermediate routes. He is particularly elite as a punt returner (85-yard TD against USC), offering the special teams versatility that Cleveland values in its mid-round selections. The Berry Factor: The Browns’ front office rarely selects wide receivers who test below an 8.00 RAS, and Benson is a prime candidate to post a 9.5-plus score in Indianapolis. His combination of explosive vertical leap and top-end acceleration mirrors the profile of past Berry targets like Anthony Schwartz and Cedric Tillman, but with the refined ball tracking seen during his 2025 breakout. He finished the season with a massive 145.4 passer rating when targeted, a metric that usually has Berry reaching for his draft card.

Why the Combine Matters

For Benson, Saturday's 40-yard dash is the main event. While he’s already been clocked near 22 mph on game film (per source), hitting a sub-4.35 in a controlled environment could vault him from a Day 3 sleeper into a legitimate Day 2 target.

MORE: Latest Jordyn Tyson combine update could be a blessing in disguise for Browns

The Browns will also be watching his gauntlet drill to ensure his hands are as consistent as his speed, and if he shows he can maintain his track gear while plucking-and-tucking the ball, he could be an ideal candidate to bring world-class speed to the shores of Lake Erie.