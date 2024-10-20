3 Bengals to watch for against Browns in Week 7
The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday for their first divisional matchup of the season. Cleveland is coming off a 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Bengals beat the New York Giants 17-7 in Week 6. The Browns are dead last in the AFC North at 1-5, and the Bengals aren’t too far away at 2-4.
According to Pro Football Focus, The Bengals enter Week 7 with 157 total points scored with 153 points allowed, while the Browns have allowed opposing teams to score 141 total points and have scored just 95 through six games. Under head coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland is 6-2 against the Bengals, outsourcing Cincinnati 214 to 166.
With that being said, here are three Cincinnati Bengals to watch for in Week 7:
Ja’Marr Chase, WR
Ja'Marr Chase caught five passes for 72 yards and three first downs last week against the Giants. This season, Chase has 34 total receptions on 42 targets for 565 yards, averaging 16.6 yards per reception, 23 first downs, and five touchdowns. In Week 7 games, Chase is averaging eight receptions on 10.5 targets for 165.5 receiving yards and 1.5 touchdowns, with 16 total receptions on 21 targets for 331 receiving yards and three touchdowns through two games. The Browns' secondary was knocked from the league's top 10 in recent weeks and currently sits at 11th, allowing opposing teams to pass for 1,265 total yards and score six touchdowns through the air.
2024
- 6 Games
- 34 Receptions (80.95% Reception Percentage)
- 565 Receiving Yards (16.6 Yards Per Reception Average)
- 23 Receiving First Downs
- 5 Receiving Touchdowns
Trey Hendrickson, DE
Trey Hendrickson recorded two total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, two stops, one hurry, and one quarterback hit. This season, Hendrickson has totaled 14 tackles, five tackles for loss, five sacks, 13 stops, 15 hurries, and six quarterback hits through six games. Deshaun Watson has been sacked 31 times this season, which is the most in the league, and opposing teams are averaging 5.2 sacks per game, while the Bengals defense is averaging 1.3 sacks per game.
2024:
- 6 Games
- 14 Total Tackles (13 Solo - 1 Assisted - 5 For Loss)
- 13 Stops
- 15 Hurries
- 6 Quarterback Hits
- 5 Sacks
Joe Burrow, QB
Joe Burrow completed 19 of his 28 attempted passes for 208 yards, averaged 7.4 yards per attempt, and was sacked four times against the Giants last week. Through six games, Burrow has completed 144 of his 201 attempted passes for 1,578 yards, averages 263 yards per game, 79 first downs, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Burrow has also rushed for 93 yards on 18 carries, eight first downs, one touchdown, and three fumbles. In Week 7 games, Burrow is averaging 30.7 completions on 42.3 attempts for 434.3 yards, three touchdowns, and 0.7 interceptions with 92 completions on 127 total attempts for 1,302 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions through three games.
2024:
- 6 Games
- 144/201 Completions (71.6%)
- 1,578 Passing Yards (263 Yards Per Game)
- 79 Passing First Downs
- 12 Passing Touchdowns
- 2 Interceptions
- 18 Carries
- 93 Rushing Yards (5.2 Yards Per Carry)
- 8 Rushing First Down
- 3 Fumbles
- 1 Touchdowns