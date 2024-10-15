AFC North Power Rankings Week 7: Browns hit rock bottom of division
The Cleveland Browns are 1-5. The team dropped a winnable one against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, wasting one golden red zone opportunity with penalties and otherwise suffering through another poor showing from QB Deshaun Watson. While he pieced together a fine second half in the contest, it was the rest of the game from him that buried the team's chances.
Now, the Browns have two games against divisional competition in Week 7 and 8. The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are coming to Huntington Bank Field Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, and seeing how Cleveland's performed against some very shoddy defenses these last few weeks, things are about to get spookier for this offense.
Even more unfortunate for the Browns is the fact that the rest of the AFC North seems to be keeping pace with the Ravens. The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to roll and are tied up with Baltimore in the division, while the Bengals took care of business on the road against the New York Giants in primetime.
Let's see where the division stands through six weeks of ball for the Browns.
4. Cleveland Browns (1-5)
Cleveland lands at the bottom of our rankings this week. They were also at the bottom last week. The Browns seem to be the one team in the AFC North that cannot seem to get any momentum or chemistry on offense. Each week feels like they are all playing together for the first time, with miscommunication on routes and sacks plentiful.
Watson should face a good chunk of the blame for the loss, but he also is not why Cleveland didn't score in the red zone in the second half - that was because of penalties on WR Amari Cooper and T Jedrick Wills. Only so much you can do after driving the team to a potential six points to then have to settle for three after two preventable penalties.
On the bright side, the defense still looks fantastic. DE Myles Garrett had a sensational blocked field goal in the loss, leading to a touchdown from S Rodney McLeod. The D-line was consistently pressuring Jalen Hurts to make plays - which he was able to do often, as is the way of facing any elite quarterback - and the team's secondary did a solid job in the first half of shutting down the Eagles passing game.
All of this said, next week, Cleveland gets an undeniable game changer back on the field with RB Nick Chubb set to return. If Chubb can even look slightly less than his 2022 campaign where he ran for over 1,500 yards, the Browns might be able to fight for a 4-5 record headed into the bye week in Week 10. That's a huge maybe. As of now, they rank dead last in yards per game at 240.2, 30th in passing yards per game with 143.0, and 30th in points per game at 15.8. They have yet to crack over 20 points scored this season, as well.
3. Bengals (2-4)
The Bengals land third just because the Steelers and Ravens are setting the pace for the rest of the division. Cincinnati finally managed to back up some excellent play from QB Joe Burrow with a win against a struggling New York Giants team. The Bengals used their legs for the contest, with Burrow and RB Chase Brown running for two touchdowns. Wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase also showed out, going for over 70 receiving yards each.
Cincinnati feels right on the precipice of figuring it all out. On offense, it is undeniable how talented they are. It is the team defense that has struggled to find its footing and keep the Bengals in games where Burrow has been lights out in. Allowing 356.0 yards per game, and specifically 146.0 rushing yards per game, will not cut it for a team looking to contend.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
The Steelers are one of the more fun storylines from this season so far. With QB Justin Fields under center, the team has been able to find success with its run game. In a division featuring Derrick Henry on a rival, it is always going to be hard to keep pace with that rushing game. But, with 131.5 rushing yards per game, Pittsburgh is doing something right.
RB Najee Harris was able to get the best of a poor Las Vegas Raiders run defense, going for 106 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 6 bout. It is still very clear, though, that the Steelers need a true WR1. George Pickens is solid, but could use help in supporting Fields who often relies more on his legs than his arm on drives.
1. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)
The battle of two quarterbacks in very different moments of their careers in Week 6 did not disappoint. While Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels went for 269 yards and two touchdowns, it was not enough against a powerhouse in Henry and behind 323 total yards from QB Lamar Jackson. Henry was the real difference maker in this game, dismantling an already shaky Commanders run defense repeatedly.
The Ravens are stacked. The team has Jackson under center and Henry in the backfield awaiting handoffs, while also utilizing TE Mark Andrews and WR Zay Flowers at will in the midfield. The defense is able to trot out Marlon Humphrey and Roquan Smith each week for stops. And, the team is set to face an average of .500 teams for the rest of the season compared to the gauntlet that Cleveland will possibly be buried by over the next few weeks.
It is impossible to see who can stop this Ravens offense right now. Pittsburgh has stiff competition for the top of the division, which will likely be sorted out during their Nov. 17 game.