3 Browns fantasy assets set to boom at their current ADP

It’s still a little early for fantasy drafts, but when it comes to the Cleveland Browns’ top skill-position players, not much should change over the next couple of months.

Based on FantasyPros’ average draft position rankings, fantasy managers are exercising extreme caution when it comes to the Browns. Only two players, running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin, are being taken inside the top 100 picks of drafts as of Independence Day.

Fantasy football is all about managing risk and upside, especially later in drafts. The Browns’ skill-position players are among the most risky in football due to the unknown of new head coach Todd Monken and who his starting quarterback will be by Week 1.

There is reason to believe in Cleveland’s upside, though, given the team’s new-look offensive line and favorable 2026 schedule. Here are some potential game-changers currently hidden behind an extremely favorable ADP for savvy fantasy managers to consider.

These Browns are being drafted far too late for their upside in Todd Monken's new offense

RB Quinshon Judkins (ADP: 49.7, RB20)

Judkins is likely being overlooked in fantasy drafts due to last year’s poor efficiency numbers (3.6 yards per carry), lack of pass-catching upside (26 receptions on 36 targets), and last year’s gruesome leg injury. He was back sprinting and cutting during OTAs this spring, though, and he’s entering an entirely new situation under Monken, the former OC of the Baltimore Ravens whose offenses led the NFL in rush-play percentage over the past three seasons.

Cleveland’s rebuilt offensive line and upgrades at the skill positions shouldn’t be ignored. If the Browns can open things up enough in the passing game to lighten the box — Judkins dealt with a league-leading 7.4 box defenders per rush attempt in 2025, per ESPN’s Mike Clay — he could easily outproduce his current fantasy tier with backs like Cam Skattebo, TreVeyon Henderson, Jadarian Price, and Bhayshul Tuten.

Judkins received a whopping 71 percent share of the Browns’ rush attempts in 2025, and there’s no reason for that number to dip after Cleveland passed on signing or drafting any real competition this offseason. If he can stay healthy and the Browns’ offense makes the expected strides under Monken, Judkins could be a potential league-winner as the 20th running back off the board.

RB Dylan Sampson (ADP: 168.3, RB53)

In fantasy, Sampson was a major disappointment last season, even later in the year when Judkins was out. His 2.7 yards per carry ranked among the worst in football, and he spent most of the year on league waiver wires.

But the Browns played two thirds of the year with a pair of rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, at quarterback. The offensive line was banged up and ever-changing. There weren’t many true opportunities for Sampson to get to the second level and flash his elite playmaking abilities.

He was efficient in the passing game, though, catching 33 of his 40 targets for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Sampson will likely step into the Justice Hill role in Monken’s offense for the Browns this year. With the Ravens, Hill averaged 2.8 targets and 3.6 carries per game as a change-of-pace back behind Derrick Henry.

With Judkins coming off a serious injury, Sampson could see added opportunities out of the gate this year. He’s the clear-cut No. 2 running back on Cleveland’s depth chart and would enter must-start flex/RB2 territory if Judkins missed time in 2026. He’s well worth a stash or handcuff as the 53rd running back off the board. There’s a ton of upside here and not much risk in the 14th round of drafts.

WR Jerry Jeudy (ADP: 177.0, WR65)

When it comes to late-round flyers, it’s rare to find a team’s potential No. 1 wide receiver around the final two rounds of a 12-team fantasy draft. That’s where Jeudy’s currently going in fantasy leagues after last year’s brutal showing and the team adding both Concepcion and Boston early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

You could make the case that Jeudy is the better value in fantasy than either of those two rookies, though. GM Andrew Berry affirmed Jeudy’s status as the team’s “bell-cow” in the spring, and he’s only one year removed from a 90-catch, 1,200-yard season.

There’s a strong chance that Concepcion and Boston help fuel a bounce-back year for Jeudy, rather than completely capping his upside. With Boston profiling as the team’s main “X” receiver on the boundary, there’s an opportunity for Monken to move Jeudy around the formation, including an uptick in slot usage, while making it a point to get the veteran the ball.

Drafting Jeudy obviously comes with risk, given the Browns’ quarterback situation. But as the 65th wideout off the board? Jeudy is well worth a stash as a receiver who has a strong chance to outproduce his current ADP this season.