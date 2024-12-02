3 Browns to watch for against Broncos in Week 13
The Denver Broncos are no joke this season. The rookie-led team is 7-5 in the AFC West, and Bo Nix has showed no signs of slowing down as the team heads towards the chance to win a Wild Card spot in the postseason in 2024.
That's essentially the exact opposite of how the Cleveland Browns' season has gone in 2024. Age has slowed their offensive line down, their wide receiving corp is only now beginning to thrive with a new signal caller under center, and the team has big questions to answer regarding their $230 million dollar man in Deshaun Watson who is likely to return in 2025 with actual competition at QB1.
At 3-8, the Browns have nothing to lose and everything to gain. They can still get a good look at players ahead of free agency in 2025 that they'd either like to retain or like to build around - Cedric Tillman and Jameis Winston come to mind specifically when thinking of players that Cleveland should be looking to keep around and extend as they try to avoid a full blown rebuild.
There are a few Browns to watch for against the Broncos for this reason - if they're able to succeed against some of Denver's very good positional players, it helps to show the front office what's working and what isn't for the Browns in 2025 and beyond.
1. Denzel Ward
Ward has been on fire this season. He's currently leading the league in passes deflected with 17, and has been a menace to opposing teams' long ball game as he's been able to keep quarterbacks from getting easy and big plays downfield with his coverage.
In Week 13, he's sure to draw the assignment on Courtland Sutton, a standout receiver for the Broncos this season. Ward has consistently gotten the assignment to guard the opposing teams' best receivers, and he's done a great job of shutting their water off - it's the rest of the Browns' secondary that has been making his stops moot.
2. Jerry Jeudy
On the flip side for the Browns, they'll have to figure out how to best Pat Surtain II. Surtain will be likely drawing coverage on Jeudy, Cleveland's best downfield target outside of Elijah Moore. Jeudy gets the nod here since he's been clicking most with Winston aside from Tillman, and will probably get more looks for big plays over Moore.
Jeudy has had four straight games with at least 70 or more receiving yards, but has been in a scoring drought since the team has been going with either Nick Chubb, Elijah Moore, or even Winston in red zone scoring situations. But, Jeudy might be set for a battle with Surtain that will either make or break the Browns' ability to get downfield.
3. Jameis Winston
Winston will also be in a big battle with Surtain and the rest of the formidable Broncos defense. Denver has the third best pass rush in the NFL as of Week 13, and they'll be sure to try and take advantage of an injured and inexperienced Cleveland offensive line that's still trying to find the perfect starting lineup with Jedrick Wills Jr. perpetually out and with Dawand Jones out for the year.
Winston will have to play as he did against the Steelers - quickly but not without some intelligence behind his decision making, and by using his legs to extend plays where he can. His ability to throw it away when needed and not simply lob balls up in hopes that a Cleveland receiver is in the area will be crucial, and his ability to target the Browns' tight ends for shorter yardage will be big, too.