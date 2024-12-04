3 Browns to watch for in Week 14 against Steelers
Statistically speaking, the Cleveland Browns aren't done yet. The 3-9 team can, technically, win out the rest of the season and go 8-9. That would put them in the conversation for a Wild Card spot, but not necessarily guarantee them an in.
But, a five game win streak is exactly what Cleveland has to try to go for, starting in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh, which is currently 9-3 in the AFC North and looking primed for a battle for a divisional win with the Baltimore Ravens, will be looking to prevent a sweep from Cleveland and will be looking to exact revenge against the Browns for the Week 12 snow game that led to a primetime loss.
It's possible to win their contest against the Steelers, but it's going to take a ton of effort from both Jameis Winston to not fall into the turnover trap he did in Week 13 and from the Browns' defensive line to actually get to Russell Wilson in the pocket. Garrett had a three sack performance against the Steelers in Week 12 - he's going to have repeat that success if the Browns want to win again.
Browns players to watch for in Week 14 v. Steelers
Myles Garrett
As mentioned, Garrett will have to have another statement game against the Steelers in support of this inconsistent Cleveland defense. He was quiet in the Browns' loss to the Denver Broncos, recording zero sacks. He put the pressure on Bo Nix, but that never amounted to turnovers or stops.
Garrett will once again have some extra motivation for performing - T.J. Watt provided his "why" in Week 12 - so hopefully he's able to prevent some Wilson moon balls.
Jerry Jeudy
Jeudy is coming off a historically great performance against his former team in the Broncos. He had 235 receiving yards and one touchdown, and nearly had a two touchdown game if not for Winston completely overthrowing him downfield. Jeudy is going to be dealing with another tight defense in Week 14.
Pittsburgh's defense headlined by Watt are going to be looking to prevent any 50-50 Winston balls from ending up in favor of the Browns receivers. Jeudy has a big test ahead of him in this matchup.
Dustin Hopkins
Hopkins missed the first field goal attempt for the Browns in Week 13, and the Browns ended up needing to score nine instead of six to tie or win their primetime game against the Broncos. Sure, Winston turned the ball over and iced the game for Cleveland, but a Hopkins make was the difference between a miracle needed and a doable, touchdown scoring drive being needed.
He has to perform well in what's definitely going to be a defense-driven game in Week 14. If he's unable to get Cleveland easy points, there's no way to be confident in the Browns' ability to pull out the harder scores against Pittsburgh's defense.