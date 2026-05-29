3 Cleveland Browns players quietly playing for a new contract in 2026

While everyone focuses on the quarterback competition (and understandably so), the Cleveland Browns have more than one positional battle to figure out. They still haven't announced who will start at center, and some rookies might make a case to start from Day 1.

That also leaves some veterans fighting for their futures in Cleveland. Even if the Browns keep their pending 2027 free agents on the roster this season, those players should be even more motivated to make an impact.

Considering that, let's take a look at three Browns players quietly playing for a new deal this season.

The Browns have more contract-year pressure than fans may realize

Corey Bojorquez, punter

The Browns kept Bojorquez with another one-year, $2 million deal this offseason, and it was an easy decision to make. They've had to rely on him way more often than they would've wanted, and he's coming off leading the league with 91 punts last season. He also owns the franchise's single-season records for net punt average (42.5), punt average (49.4), and punts inside the 20-yard line (36).

Punting in Cleveland's less-than-ideal weather conditions comes with additional challenges, especially for someone who has to do it that often. Even so, he's delivered more often than not, leading the league in punt yards in consecutive seasons.

With another strong or even half-decent campaign, keeping him around should be an easy decision.

Isaiah McGuire, edge

The Cleveland Browns sent Isaiah McGuire a clear message earlier in the offseason. Their failed attempt to sign A.J. Epenesa made it clear that they're not satisfied with their pass rushing corps, and with a contract year on the horizon, McGuire will have to work overtime to prove that they don't need to bring in any outside help.

With Alex Wright locked up with an extension and no one taking Myles Garrett's spot, all eyes will be on McGuire as the potential odd-man out. He's coming off posting 30 solo tackles, six QB hits, and two sacks while starting half of the games in 2025.

The bar for edge rushers is particularly high in Cleveland, and McGuire will have to show that he's up for the challenge.

Ronnie Hickman, safety

The Cleveland Browns added a potential steal in April's draft when they landed Emmanuel McNeil-Warren on Day 2. The rookie out of Toledo is a major threat to Ronnie Hickman, who could enter training camp at risk of losing his starting spot. That's a potential catastrophe for an above-average strong safety who would probably be a starter on at least half of the NFL's teams.

Still, with Grant Delpit surviving trade rumors and McNeil-Warren looking like a star in the making, Hickman will have to do plenty of heavy lifting to prove he's worthy of a big contract in Cleveland. He broke out for 103 tackles and two interceptions last season, excelling in coverage with four pass breakups.

However, that was only enough to earn him $3.5 million on a one-year restricted free agent tender from the Browns, and he apparently wasn't able to get more on the open market. Hickman should be looking to prove himself once again this season.