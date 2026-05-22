The Browns could still add another star next to Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns have the NFL's best defensive player in Myles Garrett. To be more specific, he might actually be the best singular player in the league, period. All good things can be improved, though, and that includes the Browns' pass rush.

The Browns planned to sign A.J. Epenesa earlier in the offseason, but a failed physical ultimately led to them opting out of the deal. That could still signal that the team isn't fully sold on its edge depth behind Garrett and Alex Wright.

Considering that, Ben Arthur of FOX Sports projects the Browns to have another big move up their sleeve. He believes that they could make a run at another former Bills defender by pairing Garrett with Joey Bosa.

"While Myles Garrett broke the NFL’s single-season sack record last season (23.0), the Browns didn’t have another edge rusher who reached six. So there’s an opportunity to add more playmaking on what’s already a strong defense. The 30-year-old Bosa, a five-time Pro Bowler with the Chargers, had five sacks and a league-high five forced fumbles with the Buffalo Bills in 2025," wrote Arthur.

Joey Bosa could give the Browns another dangerous pass-rush weapon

Bosa has struggled with injuries in the past, but he's been mostly healthy for the past couple of years. He may no longer be a premier pass rusher in the league, but his nose for the ball and ability to create turnovers could always come in handy.

The Browns have two solid rotational defensive ends in Wright and Isaiah McGuire, so they may not need to spend big bucks to sign a prominent veteran like Bosa. That said, his market has pretty much dried up, so it's hard to believe a team would pay him his projected market value of $13.7 million, per Spotrac.

Bosa might end up settling for a prove-it deal, and his production would certainly benefit from playing opposite the NFL's single-season sack record holder. At this point in his career, Bosa might need the Browns more than they need him.

The Browns have spent the majority of their offseason resources on revamping the offense for new head coach Todd Monken, and rightfully so. They also have the potential to field one of the best defenses in the NFL, and one more key addition on that side of the ball ahead of roster cutdowns can't be ruled out.