3 Cleveland Browns to watch against Ravens in Week 8
The 1-6 Cleveland Browns have lost five straight games after falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 21-14 win Week 7, and remain at the bottom of the AFC North. Cleveland will be looking to turn the season around with veteran quarterback Jameis Winton getting the start against the Ravens following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury last week. The Baltimore Ravens are having a red-hot season, currently 5-2 atop the division, with no signs of slowing down.
According to Pro Football Focus, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens enter Week 8 with the 1st-ranked offense and the 7th-ranked defense, while the Browns have the 5th-ranked defense and the 31st-ranked offense.
With Jameis Winston under center and Ken Dorsey running the offense, here are three Browns to watch in Week 8:
Cedric Tillman, WR
Cedric Tillman caught eight of his 11 targets for 81 yards, averaged 10.1 yards per reception, and three first downs last week against the Bengals. Tillman has seen minimal action this season, catching 11 of his 15 targets for 90 yards and three first downs despite playing in all seven games. With a change in quarterback and offense play-caller, Tillman has the perfect chance to showcase the athleticism and talent that brought him to Cleveland.
2024
- 7 Games
- 11 Receptions (73.3% Reception Percentage)
- 90 Receiving Yards (8.2 Yards Per Reception Average)
- 3 Receiving First Downs
- 1 Dropped Pass
Look for Cedric Tillman to bring in at least six receptions for over 50 yards against the Ravens this Sunday.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah recorded seven total tackles and a hurry against the Bengals. This season, Owusu-Koramoah has totaled 54 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 23 stops, nine hurries, three passes defended, two sacks, one forced fumble and an interception. Owusu-Koramoah has also allowed 15 receptions on 19 targets for 170 yards while in coverage. The Browns' defense has allowed an average of 126.1 rushing yards per game, with opponents rushing for 889 total yards through seven games, while the Ravens are averaging 210.9 yards per game with 1,476 total yards.
2024:
- 7 Games
- 54 Total Tackles (34 Solo - 20 Assisted - 7 For Loss)
- 23 Stops
- 9 Hurries
- 2 Sacks
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 15 Receptions Allowed (78.9%)
- 11.3 Yards Per Reception Allowed
- 3 Pass Defended
- 1 Interception
Look for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to record eight total tackles against the Ravens this Sunday.
Jameis Winston, QB
Jameis Winston saw his first real action under center last Week following Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving the game with injuries. Watson completed five of his 11 attempted passes for 67 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt, four first downs, and a touchdown. Winston officially got the nod as starting quarterback this week and will look to bring Cleveland their second victory of the season against an exceptional Ravens team. The Ravens defense allows 287.1 passing yards per game this season, the most in the NFL, with 2,159 total yards and 14 touchdowns given up through seven games.
2024:
- 7 Games
- 6/12 Completions (50%)
- 83 Passing Yards (6.9 Yards Per Attempt)
- 5 Passing First Downs
- 1 Passing Touchdowns
- 5 Carries
- 2 Rushing Yards
- 3 Rushing First Down
Look for Jameis Winston to throw for over 180 yards and at least one passing touchdown in his Browns starting debut against the Ravens.