3 non-quarterback storylines that will define Browns training camp

The Cleveland Browns have reported to training camp, and are officially getting ready for the 2026 season. Despite the Browns being one of the worst teams in the league last season, they will have a lot of eyes on them during camp. The biggest reason is that everyone wants to know who will be the starting quarterback.

While the battle between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson will dominate the headlines, Cleveland has a lot of other things it needs to figure out before the start of the season. Obviously, getting competent quarterback play is a huge priority, but it’s not the only major storyline for the Browns heading into camp.

In addition to the quarterback battle, here are the three biggest things fans need to watch for during Cleveland’s training camp.

Will the latest iteration of the Browns defense still be elite?

Every prediction about how many games Cleveland can win in 2026 is contingent on the defense remaining a dominant unit. The Browns had a top-five defense last season, and the unit kept Cleveland in a lot of games. However, Myles Garrett is no longer a part of the defense, and neither is respected defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

The Browns still have a talented defense, though. The unit has elite players at every level of the defense, and new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg is considered a rising star in the coaching ranks. Still, everyone will be waiting to see if the unit will take a step back, and if it does, just how far back.

How long will it take the new offensive line to become a cohesive unit?

Although the spotlight will be on the quarterback battle, it won’t really matter if Cleveland doesn’t have an offensive line that can protect the passer. The Browns understand that, and that’s why they aggressively rebuilt the starting unit this offseason. Cleveland traded for right tackle Tytus Howard, signed interior linemen Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson, and Teven Jenkins, and drafted left tackle Spencer Fano.

The question now is how long it will take for them to get on the same page. Offensive line is considered a position group where reps are necessary for a unit to get to its best. Will Cleveland’s rebuilt line have enough reps in camp to adequately protect a quarterback and pave lanes for running backs?

Which receivers will be the odd men out?

Like offensive line, the wide receiver room is a group the Browns added to this offseason. Cleveland selected KC Concepcion in the first round and immediately circled back to take Denzel Boston in Round 2. Both guys made strong impressions during the offseason program, and so did second-year wideout Isaiah Bond.

The Browns also still have Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and guys like Tylan Wallace, Jamari Thrash, Malachi Corley, and Gage Larvadain. Of course, they all aren’t making the 53-man roster — the team will likely only keep six.

With Jeudy, Boston, Concepcion, and Bond appearing to be locks, there will be a lot of competition for the final two spots.