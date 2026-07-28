The overlooked Shedeur Sanders factor that should help him in Browns’ QB competition

The Cleveland Browns have reported for training camp, which means the quarterback battle between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson has commenced. While the two quarterbacks are starting in the same spot, they are both working through very different situations.

Watson, a 2017 first-round pick, is entering the final year of a five-year, $230 million contract, and is hoping to revive his career after years of injuries and bad play. Sanders, on the other hand, is entering his second year in the NFL, after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he’s determined to prove he’s the franchise quarterback he was once billed to be.

In addition to the difference in their career paths, many people believe the two players are completely different quarterbacks. Watson is remembered for his elite dual-threat ability and strong arm, while Sanders is often described as a pure pocket passer with natural accuracy. Some people have argued that the difference favors Watson, with his athleticism expected to earn him the starting job under offensive-minded head coach Todd Monken.

However, that belief neglects a couple of important factors — primarily, how productive Sanders was as a runner during his rookie season.

Who were the most dangerous runners at quarterback in the NFL last season?



Avoided Tackle Rate vs Explosive Run Rate

2025 NFL Season (Quarterbacks, Min. 20 Rushes) pic.twitter.com/muE9PDc2Lk — I Don’t Watch Film (Football Analytics) (@NoFilm_Analysis) July 27, 2026

Shedeur Sanders has proven to be a rushing threat, which could help him be named Browns starter

Sanders isn’t the kind of athlete at quarterback like Lamar Jackson, or Watson in his prime, and his overall athleticism is often downplayed since it pales in comparison to that of his Hall of Fame father Deion Sanders. However, the quarterback is a much better athlete than he’s given credit for, and he proved that as a rookie.

I Don’t Watch Film (Football Analytics) recently highlighted that with a graph showing quarterbacks’ avoided tackle rate and explosive run rate. The data made a case for Sanders being one of the most dangerous rushers at the quarterback position, as he had the highest explosive run rate and second-highest avoided tackle rate.

Another sick scramble from Shedeur ‼️



BUFvsCLE on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/l85RIKM4A7 — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Anyone who did watch Browns games last season will see that the film supports this surprising data. In just eight games (seven starts), Sanders rushed for 169 yards and one touchdown. Those came with impressive runs where he broke multiple tackles and used some nifty change of direction to elude defenders. Additionally, the young quarterback had several plays where he used his legs to extend passing plays.

This doesn’t mean the Browns should use Sanders how the Buffalo Bills use Josh Allen, but it does show that his legs are a threat. That’s something Todd Monken will have to take into account when deciding on a starting quarterback. Also, considering that Deshaun Watson will be 31 in September, is entering year 10 in the NFL, and has dealt with multiple significant lower body injuries, it would be foolish to expect the kind of athleticism that made him elite early in his career.

Between that reality and Sanders being a much more productive runner than people think, that could be an edge for the younger quarterback in the much-discussed battle.