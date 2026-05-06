3 players Browns can't give up on even with their jobs at risk

The Cleveland Browns are currently in an unfamiliar spot — receiving universal praise. Following the 2026 Draft, everyone is raving about the class that Cleveland put together. Coming off the success of the Browns’ 2025 draft class, the franchise now has a promising foundation of young talent.

The influx of exciting new players opens the door for the team to move on from some older, underwhelming players. Cleveland has a few of those on the roster, and it’d be easy for the franchise to just turn the page on them right now. However, the Browns shouldn’t make that decision just yet.

While it’d be great if Cleveland’s new players could hit the ground running, officially starting a new era for the team, the franchise should give a few of its veterans one more chance.

These veterans still offer more than Cleveland can afford to lose

Browns shouldn’t move on from Cedric Tillman yet

If fans had to name one veteran who was negatively impacted the most by Cleveland’s 2026 Draft, the answer would easily be Cedric Tillman. The veteran wide receiver watched the Browns take wideouts in the first and second round, and the second receiver was a big, physical player who fits the same profile as Tillman.

It’d be easy for the Browns to just trade Tillman and move forward with their young receivers — especially since the veteran is entering the final year of his contract. However, the thing about rookies is that they’re all promise until proven otherwise. While the dream is that KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston will become immediate impact players, the reality is it could take time.

While Tillman has been underwhelming in his three years with the Browns, he could still serve as a nice depth piece and insurance option if the rookies aren’t ready to contribute. That’s why the team shouldn’t ignore him just yet.

Cleveland should give Jerry Jeudy a chance to thrive with rookie receivers

Jerry Jeudy isn’t quite in the same boat as Tillman, because he has had success with the Browns. He also has two years left on his contract, so he will be on the roster in 2026. The question, though, is where will he be prioritized. The answer should be as the Browns’ WR1 until proven otherwise.

If Concepcion or Boston can immediately emerge as the guy, more power to them. However, that may take time. Jeudy, on the other hand, posted 1,200+ receiving yards just two seasons ago. New head coach Todd Monken has to see if he can find that version of the receiver. Even if the answer is no, Jeudy is still talented and productive enough to play alongside the team’s promising young wideouts.

That means there should be no question about whether the receiver will have a role for the Browns in 2026.

Ronnie Hickman should still be in Browns’ defensive plans

Another veteran who could’ve been put on notice by the 2026 Draft is safety Ronnie Hickman. Cleveland selected safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round, despite his first-round projection, so there was a question about how he’ll affect Hickman this season.

However, the two shouldn’t necessarily be viewed as competition, because the best outcome for the Browns would be having them on the field together. With Hickman and Grant Delpit at the safety positions, McNeil-Warren could be a hybrid third safety position that’s part nickel, part linebacker. That’s what the best defenses in the NFL are doing, and having three starting safeties on the field could help Cleveland’s defense be even more dominant.