3 things we learned about the Browns' offense in Week 11 loss to the Saints
The Cleveland Browns may have lost in embarrassing fashion in Week 11 to the New Orleans Saints, but for the first time in a long time, that loss had little to do with their process on offense.
Not that it makes the loss any better, but the fact that Jameis Winston had zero turnovers and that multiple Browns receivers had double digit receiving yard games was an excellent sign that the adjustments Cleveland wanted to make on offense ahead of the contest were working. At least, they were working against one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
That process, which led them to only 14 points, looked like one of their cleanest of the season. There was a sense of a balanced and intentional attack on offense while ensuring that Winston didn't have to make any bad mistakes in the pocket to get something going. There were three specific things we could glean from the offense during Week 11, and things we should keep an eye on for Week 12 against the much tougher defense on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
1. The run game is being given time to work kinks out
Nick Chubb finally started to look slightly like the Chubb of old - explosive given just a bit of space to run, and explosive off the initial handoff from Winston. Chubb had three less carries than he did in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he was averaging two more yards per carry than he was in that contest - from 2.6 yards per carry up to 4.5.
Chubb also finished up with 50 yards on the day, a solid outing for someone still working their way back from major knee surgery and working behind a very shoddy offensive line. However, the Browns' other running backs - Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. - barely had any carries. Ford just had five and finished up with 10 yards total, while Strong had two carries for just five yards total. If the Browns really want to get the run game incorporated into their offense, they need to give Ford, Strong, and Chubb time to find their rhythm within the game.
2. Jameis Winston can be a great bridge quarterback for the Browns
Managing to land three Browns receivers with 50 or more receiving yards in a game, and managing to get Jerry Jeudy with over 100 yards as the first Cleveland player with more than 100 receiving yards in a game all season, is a huge milestone for Winston and this passing game. Cleveland doesn't have to make some miraculous run behind Winston at this point in the season, but just seeing him find success in throwing down field and trusting his receivers to make a play was huge in Week 11.
The Steelers' pass defense is great. Their linebacker room of Patrick Queen and TJ Watt will very likely be all over Winston in Week 12. So, it'll be imperative for receivers like Elijah Moore, Jeudy, and Cedric Tillman to work to get a bit more downfield and force Winston to not be a midfield merchant in that contest.
3. Cleveland's receivers are, actually, good!
You wouldn't have guessed that given their numbers from before Winston stepped in for an injured Deshaun Watson, but the Browns' receiving core of Moore, Jeudy, and Tillman are actually pretty great at making plays for balls up top and at getting plenty of extra yards after catches. Moore and Tillman are only 24 years old, while Jeudy is only 25. David Njoku, the Browns' premiere tight end, is just 28.
All this to say, Cleveland really needs to see this progress consistently from their receivers to inform their draft strategy in 2025. Moore might be gone in free agency next season, but they'll still have Njoku, Tillman, and Jeudy under contract. If they can manage to give Jamari Thrash a shot next season in place of Moore who is likely to walk in free agency, they can get some much needed chemistry formed with Winston in the offseason and ahead of 2025 where he should be the team's starter.