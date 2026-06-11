4 Browns players who could become trade candidates after Myles Garrett move

While it could be reasonably argued that the Cleveland Browns are done selling off some of their more prized assets after trading away future Hall of Fame pass rusher Myles Garrett for a package consisting of Jared Verse and a boatload of NFL Draft picks, Andrew Berry is never one to turn down a deal.

The Browns are angling for 2027 and beyond, meaning there may be a few more Kevin Stefanski holdovers on the roster that may end up finding new homes elsewhere in the coming weeks and months. This roster is not bereft of talent, and NFL teams are keenly aware of that.

These four players could go into the season as Browns, but there's a very strong chance that all of them finish the 2026 campaign with different teams if someone is willing to meet Berry's asking price.

4 Browns who could be traded after Myles Garrett move

4. OT Dawand Jones

The man they call "Big Thanos" may have run out of road in Cleveland. Jones looks unlikely to get a second contract after the selection of two tackles in Spencer Fano and Austin Barber during the NFL Draft, and a team that suffered an offensive line injury might be willing to send a pick over.

3. WR Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy has been mentioned in trade rumors ever since his time with Cleveland proved he is more of a solid No. 2 receiver and not a No. 1 target. With a couple of replacements in town in the dynamic KC Concepcion and the physical Denzel Boston, ready to take targets away, Jeudy might be the offensive player teams ask about at the trade deadline.

2. S Grant Delpit

Delpit is nearing the end of a three-year contract he signed with Cleveland. While he has given the Browns years of quality centerfield safety play, the idea of the LSU product getting a third contract from this Jim Schwartz-less team seems unlikely. With a surplus of capital and a deep safety class in 2027, a replacement may be coming.

1. QB Dillon Gabriel

This one seems like a matter of time. The Browns are letting Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson battle it out for the top quarterback job, and they seemingly have a practice squad spot earmarked for developmental sixth-round rookie Taylen Green. Gabriel's lack of arm strength hurt him last year, but quarterback injuries happen, and the Browns have a surplus.