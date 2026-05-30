4 former fan favorites the Browns should welcome back with open arms

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in unfamiliar territory. Their iffy quarterback situation notwithstanding, GM Andrew Berry has been receiving praise far and wide for the job he did replenishing the roster over the offseason. It's a welcome sight for fans who for far too long had to watch their beloved Browns dunked on incessantly.

While many of the starting positions are relatively set, the Browns can certainly add depth pieces for the inevitable injuries that come along with any NFL season. There are a few familiar faces still sitting in the free agent pool who would make all the sense in the world for a Cleveland team that is clearly trying to win this year.

Without further ado, here are four former Browns who could fill meaningful roles in a second tour of duty should Andrew Berry invite them back.

The depth the Browns need is sitting out there in free agency

Running back Nick Chubb

Yes, I know, running backs are a dime a dozen. For that very reason, though, why not bring back a fan-favorite who can still play a meaningful role? The days of Nick Chubb as a lead back are in the rearview mirror. That's not a problem, as the Browns are set with Quinshon Judkins as their bellcow.

Despite the injuries that have taken a toll, Chubb still produced 4.1 yards per carry on 122 attempts for the Texans in 2025. His 70.5 PFF grade indicates he's still got some gas left in the tank. As things currently stand, the Browns are expected to lean on Judkins and fellow second-year man Dylan Sampson in the run game in 2026. While fans are rightfully excited to see what the young duo can do, Chubb would provide another complementary depth piece who brings a different skill set than Sampson.

Judkins himself is recovering from injury, a painful reminder of how a strength can become a weakness in a hurry. Chubb profiles similarly to Judkins at 5-foot-11 and 227 pounds, a far cry from Sampson at 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds. If the Browns need to weather the storm through another Judkins injury, Chubb makes too much sense. It's really not that complicated: Browns fans love Nick Chubb.

Guard Kevin Zeitler

The Browns went about rebuilding their offensive line this offseason, and despite some detractors, it's fair to say they did an admirable job. There remains one spot in flux after the additions of left tackle Spencer Fano, left guard Zion Johnson, center Elgton Jenkins, and right tackle Tytus Howard. At right guard, Teven Jenkins is currently penciled in as the starter, but his grip on the position is tenuous.

Kevin Zeitler, though 36 years old, continued his sterling play in 2025. The 14-year veteran started 16 games for the Titans at right guard, and for his efforts he received a 74.5 PFF grade (13th out of 81 qualifiers). Back in March, veteran Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky broke the news that Zeitler had no plans to retire.

Browns head coach Todd Monken worked with Zeitler for his lone Pro Bowl season in 2023 with the Ravens, adding a degree of familiarity between parties. If Zeitler were willing to return to Cleveland after the two-year stint he spent in 2017–2018, he would instantly upgrade the offensive line to one of the league's best.

Safety Jabrill Peppers

One of the Browns' three 2017 first-round picks (along with Myles Garrett and David Njoku), Peppers never quite reached his full potential in Cleveland. The ineptitude of a coaching staff that brought the stain of an 0–16 season to Cleveland used him out of position in his two seasons with the Browns. He wound up being traded to the New York Giants in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, and instantly became an impact player. The momentum continued in his next stop with the New England Patriots.

Peppers spent the 2025 season in a mostly reserve capacity for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a similar role for the Browns in 2026 might prove beneficial. He has a wealth of experience as a safety and nickel defender, the latter of which is a real question mark with Myles Harden the likely favorite to start the season.

What's more, if the Browns opt to move on from Grant Delpit via trade, they will quickly find themselves in need of experienced depth behind Ronnie Hickman and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. For his career, Peppers has seven interceptions and 33 passes defensed — any defense could use that kind of skillset in their secondary.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi

Ogunjobi spent four seasons with the Browns after being a third-round pick out of Charlotte. He parlayed his success into big contracts with the Bengals, Steelers, and Bills over the past five years. After dealing with a suspension in 2025, he put up the worst year of his career in the 10 games he did participate in for Buffalo.

The Browns' depth at defensive tackle behind standout starters Maliek Collins and Mason Graham is dicey at best. The team continues to hold out hope for Mike Hall Jr., though he continues to face obstacle after obstacle. Andrew Berry also added Kalia Davis from the 49ers, though his PFF metrics indicate trouble if he is to play a lot.

Ogunjobi would be a wise value-add at this point in the offseason. If he is motivated to get his career back on track, the Browns have plenty of opportunity to give. Ogunjobi brings 27.5 career sacks and 60 tackles for loss to the table. The Browns could do a lot worse for depth behind their starters.

The Browns are in good shape roster-wise and cap-wise. None of these moves would do anything to diminish that, instead making the roster that much stronger for a pivotal season. Don't be surprised if a familiar face returns to his old stomping grounds in the coming weeks — the options are simply too intriguing to ignore.