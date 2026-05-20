Quinshon Judkins delivers Browns fans some exciting news at OTAs

The Cleveland Browns have put together an exciting young core that will hopefully turn the franchise around, and one of the key players in that group is Quinshon Judkins. Cleveland selected the running back in the second round of the 2025 Draft, and he emerged as a productive rusher as a rookie. Unfortunately, his first season ended early because of a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula.

The gruesome injury occurred in Week 16, and when injuries happen that late in the season, there’s always a fear that a player’s availability for the offseason program, or next season, will be affected. Fortunately for the Browns, Judkins doesn’t seem to be having that problem. Cleveland had its second OTA practice on Wednesday, and with media members in attendance, fans were able to learn that Judkins is on the field practicing with the team.

Quinshon Judkins participates in Browns OTAs five months after season-ending injury

The running back was seen going through individual drills and actually taking carries in 11-on-11 periods. Of course, at this point of the offseason, players are only wearing helmets, so full contact isn’t happening. Still, the fact that Judkins is running around and able to take reps in a team period where contact could happen is a great sign. It’s a sign that if everything continues to go well, the running back will be full-go for training camp and when the season starts.

Head coach Todd Monken expressed his excitement about that reality on Tuesday, saying Judkins looked pretty good to him. He acknowledged that the running back has days where he deals with soreness but says that’s a normal part of the recovery process. The first-year head coach went on to praise Judkins’ work ethic and competitive spirit, while emphasizing how excited he is to see him run the ball once the pads are popping.

Last season when the pads were popping, Judkins played in 14 games, carrying the ball 230 times for 827 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 171 receiving yards. His rookie numbers could have been even better, but his production started to decline as the offensive line fell apart. Now, going into year two, it’s no secret that he will be a big part of the Browns offense. With Cleveland’s rebuilt offensive line, Judkins could be in for a big year.