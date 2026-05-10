One overlooked Browns playmaker could be ready for a huge 2026 breakout

The Cleveland Browns were clearly one of the biggest winners of the 2026 NFL Draft. They used eight of their 10 draft picks on offensive players, so it makes perfect sense that the newcomers are getting most of the buzz.

Nevertheless, we can't ignore last year's impressive rookie class. This isn't the first time that general manager Andrew Berry has struck gold, and the rookies who impressed so much in 2025 might be poised for a better year in 2026.

As Zac Jackson of The Athletic pointed out, that has to be the case with Quinshon Judkins. Once he gets back to full strength, he should be the focal point of Todd Monken's new offense.

"If the 2026 Browns are going to score points, Judkins can’t be a maybe. He has to be a hit," wrote Jackson. "If the Browns are going to take a leap, Judkins is unquestionably one of the team’s most important players."

The NFL shouldn't sleep on Browns RB Quinshon Judkins in 2026

KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are getting most of the headlines, and Cleveland's new-look offensive line has drawn praise and promising takes. That makes sense, as those were the team's most pressing needs by a significant margin. However, among the young players, Judkins might make the biggest impact in Monken's first season as head coach.

Judkins missed the entirety of training camp last year with legal and contractual issues, and at times was the team's lone offensive threat. Yet, he still managed to put up big numbers prior to his season-ending leg injury in Week 16.

Judkins' efficiency dipped toward the end of the year, but that was mostly due to the subpar offensive line, a struggling passing game, and Kevin Stefanski's uber-conservative offensive game plans. It wasn't on him.

Judkins is currently out rehabbing from ankle and fibula injuries, but he should be back to full strength by the start of training camp. He'll get more than enough time to learn Monken's offense, and while he may not be a Derrick Henry-type back, he's a speedy playmaker who showcased his explosiveness right out of the gate.

With George Warhop coaching up the offensive linemen and five new starters up front, there should be more rushing real estate for Judkins. His ability to find gaps at all levels of the defense could lay the foundation for some video game-like numbers in 2026.

The Browns still have major questions at quarterback, and those won't go away even after naming a starter. Of course, they have to get the rookie pass catchers involved and focus on developing all of the young talent on the roster.

But if the Browns want to win some ball games this year, putting the ball in Judkins' hands might be the wisest formula.