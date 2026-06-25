5 2027 QBs (not named Brendan Sorsby) Browns can draft as NFL rejects Texas Tech star

The Cleveland Browns may have been at least kicking the tires on picking up controversial Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft after his gambling problems led to his effective banishment from college football, but that reality has vanished into thin air.

The NFL said it will not reward Sorsby by hosting a supplemental draft that gives him a pathway to the pros instantly. The Browns will need to wait until the 2027 NFL Draft if they want a crack at him, as he and Tech have parted ways amid major backlash and a PR firestorm.

Rather than bringing in another signal caller with outside noise and baggage to an already crowded room, Cleveland would be better off with one of this quintet of players as possible long-term quarterbacks.

5 non-Brendan Sorsby quarterbacks the Browns could pick in the 2027 NFL Draft

5. Jayden Maiava, USC

Maiava could be the next great quarterback who comes out of Lincoln Riley's passing offense. He is a statue in the pocket, but he has shown tremendous touch down the field and a strong arm, and the Browns would love to sign up for a few years of that after some questionable calls in their quarterback room.

4. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Mestemaker's story is incredible, as he went from a high school backup to NFL Draft prospect in the span of a few years. The North Texas transfer will need to show that his deep accuracy, ability to avoid turnovers, and playmaking outside of the pocket will translate to a higher level of competition.

3. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

In many ways, Sayin's resume in college is working against him. He does have terrific accuracy and the ability to manipulate defenses both before and after the snap, but Cleveland may wonder if his success is inflated by way of being the ringleader of an ultra-talented Buckeyes team full of future pros.

2. Dante Moore, Oregon

Moore can't duck the NFL forever, as he is entering the 2027 season as the consensus No. 2 quarterback in this class. He is the best in this group when it comes to purely operating from the pocket, and his splendid accuracy (even in tight windows) might be what takes him over the top.

1. Arch Manning, Texas

Manning needs some improvements in his game before he is considered to be a prospect on par with either of his uncles. However, with better mobility and a gun for a right arm, Manning has everything a GM could ask for under center.