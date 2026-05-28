5 sleeper 2027 QB prospects Browns fans should start watching now

It goes without saying that, as the season hasn't even begun yet, counting out the Browns and particularly Shedeur Sanders this early isn't fair to any of the involved parties. It's also not inherently anti-Shedeur to keep an eye on the incoming rookie class, just in case. At this time of year, the scouts are usually buzzing about the upcoming class. The 2027 crop is no different.

We all know about Texas' Arch Manning, as the heir to the Manning throne has been ballyhooed since he was in high school. Dante Moore was expected to be the second quarterback taken in the 2026 draft, before returning to school when faced with the deplorable reality of having to turn around the New York Jets. They may as well have been asking the just-turned 21-year-old to square the circle. Then there's Julian Sayin of the hometown Buckeyes and Notre Dame's C.J. Carr, each of whom played themselves onto the national radar screen with impressive performances on primetime stages.

What makes this class unique, however, is that those are simply the most well-known prospects. There are at least five others that Browns fans should stop and tune in for if they happen to stumble on one of their universities' games this fall.

The Cleveland Browns need to get the quarterback position right, once and for all

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Forgive me, college football fans, for including Sellers on a list of under-the-radar prospects. It's true that Sellers has had his fair share of admirers for at least the last two years. The 2025 season was difficult for him, though, as many scouts who predicted a huge leap were left disappointed. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound phenomenal athlete regressed slightly, completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Despite the athleticism he displayed in droves in 2024, his rushing numbers were down as well, with only 270 yards, down from 674 the prior year. Scouts are still bullish on his future, as the young man will only turn 21 in about a month. Sellers falls somewhere closer to a tools-guy than a proven commodity on that spectrum, though he's considered a far cry from someone like, say, Anthony Richardson.

He's credited by ESPN's resident scout Jordan Reid with “A-level attributes such as arm power, mobility, and strength,” as well as an impeccable deep ball described as “a great feel for the trajectory and touch on long passes that allows him to 'drop it in the bucket’ when attacking downfield." The reason he's not considered a slam-dunk first-rounder relates back to his sack rate (11.1 percent, second in the FBS) and his affinity for the risky. Should he improve his decision-making, there's a very real chance the Browns could have interest.

C.J. Bailey, NC State

A little north of Sellers is another intriguing option who emerged onto the radar in 2025. Bailey, standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 210 pounds, looks the part of franchise quarterback. He also plays like one. In 2025, he threw for 3,105 yards on 68.8-percent completions with 25 TDs and nine interceptions. He displayed some functional mobility with 214 yards on the ground, though his game is mostly predicated on beating teams from the pocket.

Bailey turned 20 years old just a few weeks ago, making it a real possibility that he is only scratching the surface of what he'll be able to do. He is described by Jordan Reid as having the "arm to drive the ball in the middle of the field and complete passes vertically." Where scouts see room for improvement is his performance when the lights are the brightest.

The then-19-year-old faltered in big-time games against Miami and Notre Dame, though it's fair to wonder if he was undermanned in those contests anyway. As with many of the QBs (including Sellers), who developed watching Patrick Mahomes extend plays for a lifetime, Bailey, too, needs to know when to get rid of the ball. It's a delicate balance to strike, though his ability to extend the play is a skill that has become a necessity at the NFL level.

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Last season, North Texas almost made the field for the College Football Playoff. If you're wondering who on earth was at the controls for such a Herculean effort at such a tiny institution, look no further than Drew Mestemaker. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound flamethrower completed 68.9 percent of his passes for a whopping 4,379 yards, totaling 34 TDs with nine interceptions. A more prototypical passer, Mestemaker's 89 rushing yards reflect his preference for beating teams with his arm.

Jordan Reid praises the once-unknown walk-on, lauding his "live arm and the confidence to test the tightest windows from various platforms. His style is unconventional, as he holds the ball at his waistline, but Mestemaker is capable of a couple of 'wow' throws every game." Like Bailey and Sellers, Mestemaker is still just 20 years old, once again giving teams hope that his tools will get even better as he finishes developing. After transferring, he'll get the opportunity on a grander stage at Oklahoma State.

Scouts are concerned with his confidence, not because he lacks it, but because he perhaps has too much of it. A passer who endeared himself to the Cleveland faithful, Baker Mayfield, also seemed to have a sometimes dangerous amount of confidence in his ability to fit the ball into a spot. It appears to be a coachable trait that can be dialed up and down as a game requires. If Mestemaker makes strides this season, a first-round future is not out of the question.

Darian Mensah, Miami Hurricanes

Each year, the Hurricanes seem to pull a rabbit out of a hat and import a new college veteran at the quarterback position. Following in the footsteps of Cam Ward and Carson Beck, next up is Duke transfer Darian Mensah. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound passer had no noticeable trouble adjusting to ACC defenses in 2025, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 3,973 yards, 34 TDs, and six picks.

ESPN gave him a scouting report that sounds like music to Browns fans' ears:

"He plays with poise and has by-the-book mechanics, with a fluid throwing motion and a strong base. His above-average creativity helps him find extra opportunities, while his confidence allows him to locate and layer throws down the field."

While generally considered a pretty clean prospect, Mensah has one glaring issue to shore up in 2026 — ball security. The 21-year-old fumbled eight times in 2025, a troubling issue that surely made its way onto every opponent's scouting report. That trend indicates either an obliviousness to pressure or, perhaps less concerningly, excessive confidence. Browns fans are keenly aware of what a QB who holds onto the ball too long looks like after watching Shedeur Sanders, so Mensah's progress in this department will speak volumes.

Trinidad Chambliss, University of Mississippi

Chambliss just barely made the cut for this list of Jordan Reid's top prospects to know. While he dazzled last season en route to a playoff appearance, there's reason to be skeptical. Chambliss is a sixth-year senior with less than one full season of starting experience. The Ferris State transfer was thrust into the starting lineup for Lane Kiffin last year and wound up being one of the most compelling stories of 2025, completing 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,937 yards, 22 TDs, and three interceptions. He added 527 yards and eight TDs on the ground.

At 6-feet and 205 pounds, he's undersized for the position. What's more, he'll be 24 years old when the season kicks off — and a 25-year-old rookie in 2027. While not quite Brandon Weeden-level seasoned, it's fair to be wary. Nonetheless, he made a strong impression on Jordan Reid, who wrote:

"Chambliss is dynamic as a runner and a passer, as his sudden circular throwing motion helps him get the ball out quickly and was a big reason he was sacked on only 2.9% of his dropbacks. His jittery, controlled running style makes him a challenge in the rushing game, too."

Chambliss certainly has talent, and the Browns would be wise to pay attention. It is admittedly hard to see a team like Cleveland, which has opted for diminutive signal-callers in Mayfield and Johnny Manziel over the last 15 years with mixed results, going that route again. Chambliss' weaknesses as a prospect match up with the majority of his counterparts on this list. A consistent refusal to give up on a play and live to fight another down plagued his tape, and Reid would like to see improvement in that department.

It's an exciting time for Browns fans. There is no shortage of exciting quarterback prospects in the upcoming class. Now, the hard part — picking the right one.