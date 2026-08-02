5 QB prospects Browns fans should already know for the 2027 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have been in search of a franchise quarterback for decades. Cleveland's list of starting signal-callers has come to rival CVS receipts in length. Entering the 2026 season, the position still isn't settled.

Unless you believe in a major year-two leap from Shedeur Sanders, the Browns' long-term answer at quarterback isn't currently on the roster. But with two first-round picks in hand for the 2027 NFL Draft, they'll have another chance to find their guy.

Rankings will change dramatically between now and next year's draft, but an early peek at the quarterback class reveals a talented group of prospects. These five should already be on Cleveland's radar.

Previous Rankings: Linebackers

5 QBs Browns should already have their eyes on for 2027 NFL Draft

Sellers may have the widest range of outcomes of any QB prospect in this class. He has all of the physical tools to become a No. 1 overall pick, but he's failed to show significant growth as a passer so far in his collegiate career.

Still, the hulking 240-pound quarterback is impossible to ignore in the early going. If he shows any progress this season, he'll be a first-round pick.

Carr is about as different a prospect from Sellers as you're likely to find at the quarterback position. He's undersized and wins by playing in rhythm and anticipating throwing windows. At his best, he can operate a top offense with intriguing efficiency. When he's forced to create on his own, though, things start to fall apart.

Carr isn't what Todd Monken is used to at QB, bumping him down these rankings. But if he can show improved creativity this season, he could become a solid option for the Browns.

He may not have the physical tools of a typical top-five pick, but Mensah is accurate enough to hold up in the NFL. He thrives when anticipating openings from the pocket and consistently sets his receivers up for success. Still, he's athletically limited enough to push some NFL scouts away from taking him.

After transferring from Duke to Miami, he could see a bump similar to what Cam Ward and Carson Beck experienced.

Had Moore elected to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, he might have been the No. 2 overall pick. He can access all areas of the field with his arm and operates with a level of composure rarely seen in collegiate quarterbacks. Moore elevates the offense around him, making him a coach's dream.

In another class, he might be the clear top QB. Our top prospect at the position just barely beat him out.

If you only tuned into the first few games of the 2025 college football season, you may think that Arch Manning is one of the most overrated players in the sport. But in the back half of the year, he reminded scouts why he was once the presumed top prospect in last year's class.

Manning has prototypical size, arm strength, and athleticism. He's not the static pocket passer that his uncles were in the NFL. With another year of development, he could become a no-brainer top selection that the Browns would be lucky to take.