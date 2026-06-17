5 teams who could save the Browns from a foolish Brendan Sorsby move

Just when it looked like Cleveland Browns fans were going to be free of the Brendan Sorsby supplemental draft debate, the Texas Tech quarterback and the school are parting ways. As such, the Lubbock County ruling that reduced his suspension to just two games after placing $90,000 in bets (including against his own team in 2022) may be nullified as he chases the pros.

While Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot reported the Browns are unlikely to add Sorsby to a crowded quarterback room, this isn't a franchise that has been known for rational long-term planning and avoiding impulsive urges, especially at the quarterback position.

These five teams also need some long-term answers under center, and they could get to Sorsby before Cleveland.

Several quarterback-needy teams make more sense for Brendan Sorsby than Cleveland in the NFL's supplemental draft

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs bringing Baker Mayfield back with another long-term contract seems less likely than it did a few months ago, and GM Jason Licht might try to get a head start on the replacement process by adding Sorsby to the mix. Former Bengals backup Jake Browning is currently QB2, and Sorsby should be able to beat him out in short order.

4. New York Jets

The Jets have been setting themselves up to take a swing on a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft. Even though Darren Mougey has been trying to distance himself from his comical predecessors, there's a chance the Jets get desperate and bring in someone with Sorsby's high-end arm talent behind Geno Smith.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals may have used a third-round pick on Carson Beck in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they would have burned an earlier pick on him if they really believed he possessed the ability to be a true franchise quarterback. Arizona may be the place where Sorsby, should he not be suspended for a full year, can step on the field the soonest.

2. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers might outwardly express that they are happy with Bryce Young, but someone with his inconsistency and size concerns is far from a locked-in future star. With Kenny Pickett lined up as the backup, Sorsby may be a very appealing insurance plan for Carolina.

1. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins' quarterback room consists of an unproven starter in Malik Willis, a young player in Quinn Ewers who has shown nothing to prove he can stick in the pros, and some undrafted free agents fighting for space. Sorsby might make sense if Willis proves to be someone who doesn't have long-term QB1 potential. However, Miami needs to make that call soon.