A Baker Mayfield-Kevin Stefanski reunion would be comedy gold for Browns fans

For years, Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had a complicated relationship. The team should have handled his exit better, though it was hard to pass blame for trying to upgrade the quarterback position at the time.

Mayfield has since taken some shots at the Browns, including former head coach Kevin Stefanski. Upon hearing that Stefanski was moving to the NFC South, Mayfield put him on blast for not even reaching out to him after he was traded in 2022. Clearly, there's no love lost between the two.

However, this is a business first and foremost, and Mayfield and Stefanski might be forced to bury the hatchet sooner rather than later. At least, that's what FanSided's Wynston Wilcox believes, as he ranked the Atlanta Falcons as Mayfield's second-likeliest landing spot in 2027, should contract negotiations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain at a stalemate.

"There have been rumors that the two had beef after Mayfield’s tumultuous exit from Cleveland," Wilcox wrote. "As of now, there’s no negativity that we know of, and it worked out once together. If the Falcons don’t get any more clarity between Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. this season, it’s not irrational to think that they could pounce on Mayfield if he's a free agent."

FanSided floated the Falcons as a potential landing spot for Baker Mayfield in 2027

The Falcons do have a quarterback problem, and many would view Mayfield as a significant upgrade over both Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. As for him potentially helping Stefanski's new team become a legitimate threat? That's a different story.

Stefanski and Mayfield won a playoff game together, but that was about as good as it got. The team rarely strung consistent offensive performances together, and given their respective track records in recent years, it's safe to say both of them had plenty to do with those struggles.

Mayfield can play like an MVP for half a season and like a bottom-third quarterback for the rest of the year. As for Stefanski, his uber-conservative play calling, reluctance to adjust or adapt in-game, and his blatant inability to learn from his mistakes doomed the Browns over and over again.

Both seemed to take pleasure in leaving Cleveland. Stefanski brought several staffers with him, including offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, as if he was letting the world know that he and his coaching staff weren't the problem in Berea. As for Mayfield, Browns fans are well aware of his assertive personality.

This duo might look past their differences for the greater good, but the honeymoon would be, in the words of the late great Notorious B.I.G., short like leprechauns. It won't be long before Mayfield engages in his passive-aggressive media dance, with Stefanski shutting down concerns with PR-trained non-answers while the locker room falls apart.

Of course, this is nothing against the Falcons or their fans. But watching Mayfield and Stefanski join forces to go through the same headache again would be some much-needed comedic relief in Cleveland. The football gods owe the Browns a couple of solids, and making this happen would be a good start, for sure.