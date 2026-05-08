A Browns milestone 50 years in the making is within reach for Spencer and Logan Fano

Call it what you want — spooky, serendipitous, incredible — but football families have existed from the snap of the first football many moons ago. From the Mannings to the Matthews to the Watts, there's been no shortage of tangible evidence that the football gene is legitimate. How else can you explain more than one member of a family reaching the pinnacle of America's game, an exclusive club that only features about 2,300 men every year?

While those names rest among football royalty, they are far from the only families to ever suit up in the NFL. In fact, since the Browns' founding in 1944, they've had six sets of brothers who have put on the uniform. Lin (1946–53) and Jim Houston (1960–72), Ed (1955–59) and Dick Modzelewski (1964–1966), Jerry Ball (1993–99) and half-brother Anthony Malbrough (2000), Luke (2004) and Josh McCown (2015–2016), and Britton (2016–2018) and Dustin Colquitt (2021).

Then there's Gloster and Ernie Richardson, who, for two games in 1974, got to feel what it was like to have your brother take the field with you holding an additional title that only slightly lags behind sibling — teammate. It's a truly rare club, but Spencer and Logan Fano have a great chance of joining it come Week 1.

Spencer and Logan Fano would be the first brothers to team up on the Browns since 1974

As the team's top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Spencer Fano will be on the Browns roster come Week 1. In fact, in all likelihood he'll be starting at left tackle when the bullets start flying for real. Logan, however, is going to have to earn his spot as one of more than 10 undrafted free agents Andrew Berry added upon the draft's conclusion.

The reality with the Browns' investment, though, is that they expect the elder Fano to really push for a spot. They've already guaranteed him $310,000, the highest known total for any player who wasn't selected in the NFL's three-day selection extravaganza. That guarantee actually grants him a safety net greater than any draft pick from pick No. 187 on.

Logan Fano has a tantalizing skill set to be sure. It's part of the reason why he was ranked No. 210 on the consensus big board — making him one of the top remaining prospects when all was said and done. He won't make the Browns' initial roster without a fight, as the team also signed fellow undrafted EDGE rusher Tyreak Sapp. Both rookies will join a room that features Myles Garrett and Alex Wright at the top, and experienced depth players Isaiah McGuire and Julian Okwara behind them.

When all is said and done, though, good money is on both Fanos making the Browns roster in some capacity. By doing that, they will be making history that is more than a half-century in the making.