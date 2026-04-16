A former Browns’ rival just made Jordyn Tyson even more enticing for Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns are set to enter the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round picks, and one player who’s certainly on the team’s radar is wideout Jordyn Tyson. Tyson is arguably the best receiver prospect in the 2026 class, but there’s a chance he could slide on draft night. The reason is he has a concerning injury history.

In addition to his injuries, multiple analysts have questioned the receiver’s toughness. However, Tyson has had multiple prominent voices come out to defend him, letting interested teams know that toughness is the last thing they will have to worry about with the receiver.

One of those voices is someone the Browns know really well: former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward. The AFC North legend is currently the wide receivers coach at Arizona State, and coached Tyson there the last two seasons. Ward spoke with the media on Tuesday and emphatically refuted any notion that the wide receiver prospect isn’t tough.

Ward told stories about Tyson fighting through injuries and leading Arizona State to wins, and even said the young receiver reminds him of himself by how he refuses to come out of games. Admitting that he has talked with Tyson about the narratives floating around, Ward told the receiver prospect that the NFL is a business, and teams will do anything they can to get a player as cheap as possible.

Two minutes of Hines Ward rebutting the narrative around Jordyn Tyson's toughness:



"I chuckle sometimes because they try to write the narrative he's not physical ... One thing about the NFL is a business. Anything they could do to get you at a cheaper rate, they're going to do… pic.twitter.com/W4lOp8FFtL — Justin LaCertosa (@LaCertosaSports) April 14, 2026

Hines Ward shuts down the toughness narrative surrounding wide receiver prospect Jordyn Tyson

Anyone who watched Ward’s 14-year career in Pittsburgh is aware that he knows all about toughness, so Cleveland should take his word on Tyson. Additionally, his comments were recently echoed by Arizona State’s head coach Kenny Dillingham. Like Ward, Dillingham scoffed at the idea that Tyson wasn’t tough, raving about how the receiver didn’t miss practice and even played a game with stitches in his hand — an unknown fact until Dillingham revealed it.

It makes sense that both coaches vouch for Tyson, but his tape also says the same thing. The wide receiver played a game against an elite Texas Tech defense, while visibly dealing with a hamstring injury, and still posted 10 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown. You don’t do that without being tough. Tyson also suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in 2022, a broken collarbone in 2024, and a hamstring injury in 2025, but still found a way to make a case to be the best receiver prospect in the 2026 Draft. That takes toughness.

So while the Browns may have concerns about Jordyn Tyson’s injuries, they shouldn’t worry about how tough he is. If Cleveland wants to draft him, the franchise will probably have to take him early, because the receiver’s stock is trending up as the draft nears.