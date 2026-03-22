A J.J. McCarthy gamble for the Browns only makes sense under one condition

The first wave of free agency is in the rearview mirror, and the Cleveland Browns didn't add another quarterback to their underwhelming group. There aren't many options available now, and the Browns may now either wait until the 2026 NFL Draft or stay put.

That said, Kyler Murray's arrival in the Twin Cities has sparked an interesting debate in Northeast Ohio: Should the Browns inquire about J.J. McCarthy and, if so, should he be a candidate to start next season?

The answer to those questions, like everything in football, is complicated. However, there's definitely a strong case to be made for and against both of them. It depends on the Vikings' potential asking price for the Michigan product and how far ahead he might be of Shedeur Sanders.

There are no indications of the Browns' interest (or lack thereof) in McCarthy, but we've seen GM Andrew Berry pull rabbits out of the hat many times in the past.

The asking price could make or break a J.J. McCarthy move

From a talent perspective, McCarthy is an intriguing piece. He looked erratic in Minnesota, but his college tape was promising. He has quick feet, moves well outside of the pocket, has a cannon for an arm, and can also add some touch to his passes. He wasn't asked to do much in Ann Arbor, but he made big play after big play whenever his elite rushing attack and defense needed him to step up.

He might only need more reps. While Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has a reputation as a quarterback whisperer, McCarthy would be joining another sharp offensive mind in Todd Monken if he were to arrive in Cleveland. He's athletic and poses dual-threat capabilities, two traits that fit Monken's offense better than Shedeur Sanders.

McCarthy is just 23 years old, and he wouldn't be the first promising quarterback to struggle as a rookie. He also had to deal with the pressure to fill Sam Darnold's shoes after a 14-win season with Super Bowl aspirations.

On a negative note, he can't seem to stay healthy. He's missed 24 out of 34 possible games since he entered the league, and availability is the best ability. He's admittedly caught some bad beats and unfortunate hits, but that's a major concern nonetheless. Also, with a limited sample size in college as well, there's no telling how much time he'd need to be ready for the pros.

The Vikings had to give up valuable assets to trade up to No. 10 to get McCarthy, so even if they may not get a first-round pick in return, they certainly expect a solid trade package to even consider parting ways with him. Unless he demands to be traded and makes life uncomfortable in Minnesota, they should be in no rush to make a decision, especially since Murray has yet to play a down for the team.

Last but not least, the Browns already have a project in Shedeur Sanders. McCarthy's ceiling might seem higher at first glance, but their numbers from last season were pretty similar, and Sanders is on a much cheaper rookie deal as a fifth-round selection. If they're going to roll the dice on a young, developing quarterback, it might as well be the one who's already in the building and who sells all the jerseys.

Trading for McCarthy could make sense at the right price, but it would only add another potential competitor to the mix. The Browns would probably be better off sitting this one out.