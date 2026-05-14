A new prediction shows Harold Fannin Jr. may be the real winner of Browns offseason

There’s a great deal of optimism surrounding the Cleveland Browns right now, and the reason why is that they just put together back-to-back promising draft classes. The 2025 class has already started to deliver on the field, and the hope is that the 2026 group can be just as good, if not better.

Two of the 2026 picks generating the most excitement among Browns fans are KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. The two wideouts will, hopefully, address a major need for Cleveland, and fans would love to see them develop into an exciting duo. While that’s the plan, the Browns’ go-to pass catcher in 2026 could still be tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Fannin is coming off a record-breaking rookie season for the Browns, and he’s only just getting started. While his 2025 season put people on notice, one analyst is predicting that he’ll take things to another level in 2026. Bradley Locker, in a recent PFF piece, put together an All-Breakout Team for the 2026 season. The objective was simple: predicting the next great players at every position — players who will make the leap to stardom in the upcoming season.

At the tight end position, Harold Fannin Jr. was selected.

Harold Fannin Jr. predicted to have a breakout season in 2026

Fannin did a good job laying the foundation for stardom in his rookie season, catching 72 passes for 731 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed the ball in for a touchdown, and led the Browns in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

PFF writer Bradley Locker believes those numbers will now see a jump since David Njoku is no longer with the team, and since new head coach Todd Monken knows how to feed tight ends.

"With David Njoku heading to the Chargers, Fannin is positioned as the Browns’ clear top tight end. New head coach Todd Monken has a sturdy track record funneling targets through tight ends in his system, which should benefit the Bowling Green alum."

The other thing that should help is that Fannin, hopefully, won’t be the only reliable weapon this season. There were times last year when the ball was being forced to the tight end, because he was the only consistent playmaker. That allowed defenses to pay special attention to him and try to take him away as an option.

Opposing teams shouldn’t be able to do that in 2026. If KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston can quickly establish themselves, Isaiah Bond can continue to emerge, and Jerry Jeudy can be more consistent, Harold Fannin Jr. should be able to exploit single coverage and have an elite season.