A recent Denzel Boston comparison will leave Browns fans confused (and excited)

The Cleveland Browns are hoping they finally fixed their desolate wide receiver room by adding KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the 2026 NFL Draft. Selecting Concepcion in the first round, before turning right around and selecting Boston in the second with the team’s next pick, Cleveland believes it has two players who could develop into an exciting duo.

From their size to their play style, the two wideouts are very different, but both have clear tools that should translate to the NFL. While Concepcion was selected first, it’s Boston who is already getting his name dropped alongside one of the best receivers in the game.

Former NFL defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko recently appeared on Honor The Land, and he raved about Boston. Praising the rookie wideout for having strong hands, Fehoko also argued that Boston’s route running was underrated during the pre-draft process. The former player went on to say that Boston’s college offense didn’t allow him to fully maximize his abilities.

Speaking on how the receiver’s game will translate to the NFL, and specifically in Cleveland with Todd Monken running the offense, Fehoko says Boston is “going to have opportunities very similar to Justin Jefferson with the Minnesota Vikings and the Kevin O’Connell West Coast type of scheme.”

"Denzel Boston is going to have opportunities very similar to Justin Jefferson and the KOC West coast scheme. Todd Monken is going to get under center." #DawgPound@BreidenFehoko expects big things from Denzel Boston in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/cexTU9wJSl — Honor The Land (@honortheland) May 17, 2026

Former NFL player says Denzel Boston will have Justin Jefferson-like opportunities with Browns

To be fair to Fehoko, he didn’t say Boston will produce like Jefferson, or be the same caliber of receiver, he just argued that the opportunities they get as pass catchers will be similar because of the offenses they are playing in. Still, whenever the name of a player like Jefferson is invoked, it’s going to get people’s attention.

As far as what Fehoko actually said, though, he does make some points that should have Browns fans excited. The first point is that Boston’s hands are serious; his film is overflowing with plays where the ball finds his hands like a magnet.

The second point is that the receiver’s route running may be underrated. Boston has shown the ability to break off some crips routes, but like most big-body receivers with strong hands, the highlight-reel contested catches always overshadow their other work.

If Boston is featured in the Browns offense the way Fehoko thinks he will be, the young receiver will have plenty of opportunities to put all his skills on display.