A surprising AFC team may have helped shape the Browns' Myles Garrett trade

After years of speculation, the Cleveland Browns finally pulled the trigger. Trading Myles Garrett wasn't an easy decision, and some may argue it wasn't the right call. But Andrew Berry doesn't make moves just for the sake of it.

The Browns' general manager is always thinking about the next move. And with the way he's rebuilt the team through the NFL Draft in the past couple of years, he knows how much working the board can help his case.

That's why the New York Jets may have forced his hand to make a move now. According to The Athletic's Zac Jackson, the Jets' surplus of first-round picks in 2027 was a factor to consider when moving on from the star pass rusher.

“The Browns need draft picks. The Browns trade draft picks — and have built a pretty good case that moving picks to maximize value is one of this front office’s strengths,” Jackson wrote. “General manager Andrew Berry knows the New York Jets already have three first-round picks in 2027 and, if the early projections on the quality of the 2027 quarterback class are correct, lots of teams will be jockeying for draft position in nine months.”

The Browns appear to have their sights set firmly on the 2027 NFL Draft

Garrett's trade value was probably never going to be higher than it was this summer. He's coming off a historic season, and not many edge defenders get better in their 30s. Tough call or not, the timing made sense.

The Browns entered this season with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as the primary candidates to start at quarterback. Sanders might still turn out to be good, but the fact that he had to compete with this version of Watson wasn't encouraging.

Now, with all the rumors about the Browns possibly targeting Brendan Sorsby in the NFL supplemental draft, one thing's clear as day: They're operating as if their franchise quarterback isn't on the roster. Hence, the big need for picks in 2027.

The Rams' first-round pick will likely be in the late 20s — possibly even No. 32. Still, the Browns can package it with their own first-rounder to work the board and get the player they covet in a deep quarterback class.

The Jets, holding additional first-round picks from both the Colts and Cowboys, are in a position to outbid almost anyone for a quarterback they covet. If they're all-in on Arch Manning, for example, they could simply put together the ultimate package to ensure he doesn't get past them.

Regardless of how the Browns fare in 2026, they need to maximize their chances of getting a franchise quarterback. Dante Moore, Julian Sayin, or CJ Carr might also be star-caliber prospects, and you just can't afford to leave the draft without one of them if Sanders doesn't pan out this season.

General managers have to stay ahead of the game. Every move isn't only about the direct impact on the team, and you have to keep an eye on everything that the other 31 teams do.

Berry has been patient in building and executing his vision, and there's clearly one missing piece. If moving on from their future Hall of Famer and defensive superstar is what it takes to get that piece, so be it.