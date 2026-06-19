Brendan Sorsby's latest NFL player comp should have Browns fans fearing the worst

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation already was messy enough during spring workouts. So, of course, everyone has to throw another wrench into the works with speculation on the Browns adding another competitor to their crowded QB room.

General manager Andrew Berry seemed to sympathize with Brendan Sorsby's situation last week, and now that the former Cincinnati star intends to enter the NFL's supplemental draft, the Browns have emerged as a popular potential landing spot.

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes there's "no doubt" that the Browns will bid for Sorsby. It's just a matter of how high they are willing to go. Given what we know of his admitted gambling addiction, and Todd Monken's apparent reluctance to even consider going down that path, that's a major concern.

But now that we've seen Derek Brown of Fantasy Pros compare Sorsby to "Drew Lock with better wheels," there's simply no objective way any Browns fan should be on board with the idea of bidding a draft pick for him.

Brendan Sorsby's underwhelming NFL comparison isn't worth the risk for Cleveland

Of course, some people may feel differently about Sorsby. He's also drawn Josh Allen comparisons for his arm strength and mobility. That was also the case with Will Levis, though, and we all saw how that turned out.

Per ESPN's Matt Miller, Sorsby wouldn't have been the top-ranked quarterback in this year's draft, but he likely would've gone right after Fernando Mendoza. With all due respect to the Las Vegas Raiders' rookie, he was never seen as a generational player or can't-miss talent, so going through all this trouble for a player who may not be a franchise guy himself would be ill-advised.

Miller argued that most scouts had Sorsby at QB3 in next year's stacked quarterback class, trailing only Arch Manning and Dante Moore. That was, of course, before the gambling scandal exploded. That said, 2026 prospects like Drew Allar, Cade Klubnik, and Garrett Nussmeier were once projected to be first-round-caliber players. Only one of them (Allar) was selected as high as Day 2 of the draft.

Sorsby might be a first-round prospect at a potential discount, so it would certainly make sense from an asset management perspective, especially if the Browns still have doubts about their current quarterback room.

Even so, adding Sorsby to the mix feels like self-sabotage. Even if he can't suit up in 2026, the Browns are trying to build something special under Monken, and inviting everything that comes with Sorsby would send the wrong message. Not to mention, it could fracture Monken's relationship with the front office.

The Browns have been looking for a quarterback for two decades, and that desperation has led them into some major blunders. Some may argue that they must jump at every chance to end the spell and find their guy, but this move has red flags all over it.