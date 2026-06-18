The Cleveland Browns are still searching for a franchise quarterback, and one may potentially be available soon. Brendan Sorsby is attempting to gain entry into the NFL's supplemental draft amid a gambling scandal that severed his college eligibility, and more than one team might be willing to look the other way.

General manager Andrew Berry didn't shut the door on Sorsby and even claimed he deserved some grace. While that doesn't necessarily mean that the Browns will pursue him, they do have enough 2027 draft capital to justify placing a bid, especially one of their three fourth-round selections.

For what it's worth, Sorsby already has a friend in the locker room. Browns rookie tight end Joe Royer set the Cincinnati Bearcats' single-season record for receptions (50) in 2024 with Sorsby at quarterback.

Royer made his feelings about his former teammate clear earlier this offseason.

"I firmly believe he's a first-round talent," Royer said during the Browns' rookie minicamp. "I think he's a great player."

Browns rookie TE Joe Royer caught 900+ yards from Brendan Sorsby at Cincinnati.



He endorsed Sorsby, who could be heading to the supplemental draft:



“I firmly believe he’s a first round talent.” pic.twitter.com/4ptUNIfHee — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 9, 2026

The Browns can't afford to get into the Brendan Sorsby sweepstakes

Of course, the Browns shouldn't make such a big move based solely on Royer's endorsement. But Berry's words, plus the team's uncertain quarterback situation, have some believing the Browns could be interested in drafting him.

That would be a bit of a disaster. For starters, head coach Todd Monken already called the situation "a slippery slope," and made it clear that he wouldn't be on board with the decision. The front office seems to be fully aligned with the coaching staff, and going against the coach's wishes might disrupt that.

Moreover, this would set a dangerous precedent and send the wrong message. Monken has been all about preaching accountability, and adding Sorsby to the mix sends the opposite message. Yes, everyone makes mistakes, but Sorsby committed one of the most serious violations an aspiring professional athlete can make, and there are no guarantees that he won't do it again.

From a pragmatic standpoint, the Browns can certainly afford to bid on him. Even if he ends up getting suspended for a year, they would essentially be getting a first-round-caliber talent at a discount, with plenty of time to develop him.

But after so many years of being the butt of the joke, is that really the way you want to get a new era started? Didn't the Browns learn anything from the time they rewarded Deshaun Watson with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract when he was in the midst of some serious off-field accusations?

Sorsby might still turn out to be a great player, but the Browns don't need that distraction right now. There's no need to rush the process. They should just stick to their original vision and move forward with the group that just wrapped up the spring portion of Monken's first offseason program.