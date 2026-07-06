All-Pro receiver seemingly closes the door on a Todd Monken reunion with the Browns

Following the initial wave of free agency, Browns fans had reached a fever pitch with their concerns about the team's wide receivers. While Andrew Berry's draft haul has largely quelled those worries — particularly with newcomers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in tow — there's a fairly obvious piece missing from the unit.

They've got a handful of first- and second-year players who are still learning the ropes. Then they have Jerry Jeudy, a veteran at this point, though it's fair to question his leadership qualities after he had a public spat with his rookie QB last season. Not the biggest deal in the world, but not a good look. Finally, you've got a hodgepodge of hungry special teams mavens who are duking it out for one or two spots.

The one thing missing is the wily, grizzled veteran; the type of player who's seen his best days as an athlete pass him by, but he can still school the youngsters from time to time, often by sheer craftiness. He becomes a sounding board for young players who wish to achieve the same heights. In the search for this archetype, a player with ties to Todd Monken immediately surfaced — none other than DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins.

The DeAndre Hopkins-to-Cleveland connection might be over before it ever started

Hopkins spent the 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens, where he became well-versed in Todd Monken's offense. He had his lowest yardage total of his career with 22 receptions, 330 yards, and three TDs. Still, his 15.0 average yards per reception would've ranked 10th in the league if he had enough catches to qualify. In other words, he's still got plenty of gas in the tank.

Alas, in the twilight of his career, it appears Hopkins isn't nearly as interested in a team where he can play a big role — rather, he seems intent on joining a contender that can get him the elusive postseason success he craves. As transcribed by Nick Shook of NFL.com:

“I still got a lot of ball left,” Hopkins said. “But it's not a situation I'm sitting here trying to force or go out and be the regular-season superstar because that's for the young guys, man. That's for the people that they want to develop and give those contracts for the future … Going into year 14, I would love to play for a competitor if that time came but I'm not in no rush to go out and be a regular-season superstar because for me, I'm not getting a contract extension."

As long as we're all being self-aware here, few consider the Cleveland Browns among the teams that will be competing for a Super Bowl in 2026. It's no slight — the Browns are rebuilding after a swing-and-miss on Deshaun Watson crippled them for several years. The Watson era is finally reaching its end, and things are changing.

The fit for Hopkins is seemingly just the right player at the wrong time, though. There remains a handful of accomplished veteran receivers — the likes of Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Brandin Cooks, to name a few — who could join the Browns and provide both on-field juice and, more importantly, mentorship to the young players in the locker room.

It remains to be seen whether Andrew Berry opts for a mentor-type receiver at all, but the view here is that it would be a wise decision. Many players will speak glowingly about "their vet," as in the older player at their position who showed them the ropes when they entered the world of professional football. For the Browns' rookies, that vet appears to be absent; for Andrew Berry, it's not too late to change that.