These free agents could fix the Browns’ biggest remaining problems

The Cleveland Browns had one of the strongest defenses in the league last season. Most of that unit remains intact, so it only makes sense that they focus their efforts on addressing the other side of the field this offseason.

Cleveland did just that early in free agency, but GM Andrew Berry has yet to make another splashy addition. Of course, the Browns have nine draft picks, so the bulk of their reinforcements might come there, but that doesn't mean they should stop dipping their toes in the free agency pool.

Even after the draft, the Browns will still have some holes in the roster. Luckily for them, there's still more than enough value in free agency, and they shouldn't wait much longer before making a run at these low-cost veterans.

The Browns still have clear roster holes they can’t afford to ignore

L'Jarius Sneed, CB

Denzel Ward is still at the peak of his powers, and Tyson Campbell played well after arriving from the Jacksonville Jaguars last October. That said, this team still needs depth at cornerback, especially if Martin Emerson Jr. signs elsewhere.

Sneed has struggled with injuries over the past couple of years, so there's obviously some risk involved here. That said, it should also help the Browns get him at a discount. There's not much buzz around him, and he needs to prove that he's still got it.

While his bread and butter is on the outside, Sneed actually entered the league as a nickel corner. The Browns only have Myles Harden in the slot, so his presence should provide some much-needed competition.

Justin Skule, LT

Barring a shocking turn of events, the Browns will use one of their first three draft picks to find a new left tackle. Francis Mauigoa, Caleb Lomu, Spencer Fano, Monroe Freeling, Kadyn Proctor, and Blake Miller are all feasible options.

However, that doesn't mean they should just settle there. The Browns already have Dawand Jones, but he's suffered three season-ending injuries in as many years, and Jeremiah Byers is more of a practice-squad guy.

Skule played 578 snaps for the Minnesota Vikings last season, 462 of which came at left tackle. He did give up seven sacks, but with a projected price tag of just $2.7 million a year, per Spotrac, he'd be proven insurance behind the injury-prone Jones.

Leonard Floyd, DE

The Browns could use some help at defensive end, especially after the A.J. Epenesa move fell through. Leonard Floyd is already familiar with defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, and he's one of the best available pass rushers right now.

He can play in both a 3-4 and a 4-3 defense, and with Rutenberg reportedly looking to shake things up, that versatility could come in handy. The Browns already have Myles Garrett, Alex Wright, and Isaiah McGuire, so it's not like they need him to hold down the fort on his own. He's got a projected market value of $8.9 million, according to Spotrac, but the lack of buzz could help the Browns get him for less.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR

Going after DeAndre Hopkins would've been great in 2018, and maybe not so much in 2026. Nevertheless, beggars can't be choosers, and the Browns have one of the weakest wide receiver rooms in football.

Hopkins recently complained about his usage in Baltimore, saying he wasn't deployed in the end zone as often as he'd have liked. Still, he knows Todd Monken and his system, and it's not like teams are lining up to sign him.

He still wants to play, and even though he's not a superstar anymore, he'd have the most reliable hands on the team. He can still make plays, and he'd be an outstanding mentor for the young players the Browns target in the NFL Draft.