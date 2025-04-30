Analyst shows Browns dominated NFL Draft with latest draft pick ranking

In Matt Miller's latest ranking for ESPN, he listed out the top 100 picks in the entire NFL Draft. On this list, to no surprise, the Cleveland Browns have five players featured. That means that the Browns managed to land, in Miller's mind, five of the best 100 players available in the NFL Draft in just six picks.

That's a pretty great hit rate, but of course, we won't know just how accurate that rate is until we see these players suit up and play at a new level in the NFL.

Of the five players featured in Miller's ranking, it's notable that only one of the Browns' picks didn't make the list - Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green. That's interesting considering he was one of the best tight ends available in this year's draft. But, maybe because the Browns selected him higher than anticipated (67th overall pick), he didn't make the cut.

Regardless, he'll likely become a big part of the teams' offense, especially as head coach Kevin Stefanski looks to likely utilize both he and David Njoku in plays.

Miller's draft ranking shows Browns dominated the process

Miller lists the Browns' last pick, Shedeur Sanders at 144th overall, as the 10th best pick in the entire draft. He said that Sanders' ranking at 32nd overall prior to the draft makes him a high-value selection for Cleveland, and added that, "If Sanders' career matches Smith's, the former Colorado QB will be one of the biggest steals of the past 10 drafts."

Outside of Sanders, Quinshon Judkins, Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, and Dylan Sampson were all mentioned as top picks by Miller. Schwesinger, according to Miller, was the only off ball linebacker he could see starting in Week 1.

"With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's status unknown after his 2024 neck injury, Schwesinger could be a Week 1 starter at either the Will or Mike linebacker spots," wrote Miller.

General manager Andrew Berry has caught some flack after this draft because, more or less, it seems like the team shouldn't have taken two quarterbacks or not taken at least one offensive lineman or wide receiver.

However, they signed Diontae Johnson to a one-year deal after the draft, revamped their line with the additions of Cornelius Lucas and Teven Jenkins in the offseason, and added UDFA help at the line with the signing of Jason Ivey. They see the holes, and they're addressing them, through one means or another.

And, this draft is nothing to raise our noses at. Snagging a top defensive lineman, two top-rated running backs, a potential starting linebacker, and adding some serious competition to the quarterback room is a great three days of drafting for Berry and Stefanski on paper.

