Andrew Berry has convincing point for why Jared Verse will be even better with Browns

Jared Verse will have really high expectations when he takes the field with the Cleveland Browns, because he will forever be attached to the Myles Garrett trade. While Garrett is irreplaceable, and Cleveland got more than just Verse in the trade, Verse was reportedly the deciding factor, for the Browns on whether or not the deal was going to be completed.

The reason why is that he’s a young, talented pass rusher who has already been to two Pro Bowls in his first two seasons. While he had a good start to his career with the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland is convinced that it’s built to make Verse an even more productive player.

General manager Andrew Berry made that clear on Friday during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan. Berry explained that the young defender has not been a part of a defense as talented as the one he joined in Cleveland, specifically in the secondary. Combine that with the scheme the Browns run defensively, and Verse could be poised for a significant jump in production.

"The first phone call coming back from the golf outing he was super fired up... He had not been apart of a defensive group that's been as talented as the one he's coming into. He's also super excited about the scheme."



📞Browns GM Andrew Berry on Jared Verse's excitement level… pic.twitter.com/EW1gHcM6r8 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 12, 2026

Browns say Jared Verse has never played with a defense as talented as Cleveland

When people compare the Los Angeles Rams and the Browns, they often talk about the overall outlook of both teams. While L.A. is undoubtedly the better-built team on paper, Berry is right in saying that Cleveland’s defense will likely be the best unit Verse has played in.

Last season, the Rams defense allowed 216.7 passing yards per game, 19th in the NFL. The Browns, on the other hand, gave up just 167.2 passing yards a game, which ranked third in the NFL. Of course, Garrett played a big part in keeping that number low, but Cleveland has an elite secondary with guys like Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit, and Tyson Campbell.

Considering how connected football is, Verse playing with that kind of secondary behind him should definitely help him improve his sack numbers. The young defender already went from 4.5 sacks as a rookie to 7.5 sacks last season. With his natural development and transition to Cleveland, Verse could be set up for his first double-digit sack season.