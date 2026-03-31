Andrew Berry may have just given away the Browns' plan at wide receiver

Ardent fans are keenly aware of the dire straits the Browns find themselves in at the wide receiver position. As of this posting, there have been only two new additions to the unit, coming in the form of veteran special teamer Tylan Wallace and 2025 undrafted rookie Isaiah Wooden (who has never appeared in an NFL game). More is needed if the Browns have any chance at all of getting Todd Monken's offense going in his inaugural season.

The Miami Dolphins' trade of Jaylen Waddle illustrated just how high the price to pay for a young, high-pedigree wide receiver is — a price likely too rich for Andrew Berry's blood. Rumors persist about the Eagles' A.J. Brown. It's hard to imagine Browns fans wanting another malcontent at the position following the Odell Beckham Jr. saga, while the reported asking price has also been prohibitive.

Free agency has slowed down for the most part, and the game of musical chairs is coming to an end. While some veterans with varying degrees of baggage remain (Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs), none of them necessarily seem to be the right fit for Cleveland. When Andrew Berry was asked about the team's lack of action at the receiver position, he had a telling response.

"Our focus primarily was on the offensive line, obviously, going into free agency while still maintaining an opportunistic mindset at some of the other spots," Berry said, via ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. "I think the great thing about the NFL is you have a number of different spigots you could turn on in terms of player acquisition, whether it's the draft, whether it's free agency, whether it's the trade market. And so it's about pulling those levers at the right time."

With few options left, the Browns’ path at wide receiver is becoming obvious

Those spigots Berry referenced are running dry at this time. Well, save for one: the NFL Draft. With a tantalizing draft class on the horizon, it seems clear that the Browns will be addressing the wide receiver position with one of their top selections, perhaps opting to double-dip and reshuffle the room that desperately needs it.

Through the draft process, the Browns have not been secretive whatsoever about their interest in prospective wideouts.

Among their top-30 visits have been highly touted options Carnell Tate (Ohio State), Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), Makai Lemon (USC), Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana), Denzel Boston (Washington), Germie Bernard (Alabama), K.C. Concepcion (Texas A&M), and Chris Bell (Louisville).

These players represent a who's who of wideouts who find themselves in the first-round conversation across the various expert mock drafts, with some Day 2 prospects sprinkled in. The sheer volume of them indicates the Browns are casting a wide net, which is the most prudent approach.

The personal meetings are more formal information-gathering sessions that have historically proven predictive of eventual Browns draft choices. Reading between the lines, it's become obvious that Andrew Berry will address the position in the draft. At this point, it's a matter of who more so than if.