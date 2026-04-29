Andrew Berry reveals who else the Browns were considering with their first pick

The Cleveland Browns drafted offensive lineman Spencer Fano with the ninth-overall pick, making him the team’s first pick of their promising 2026 draft class. While the Browns have been adamant that Fano was always their top target, even when they traded back from six to nine, the team also entered the draft prepared to pivot in a different direction if Fano was unavailable.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry made that clear in a recent interview with ESPN Cleveland, recapping the draft weekend. Reporter Tony Grossi said it seemed like wide receiver Carnell Tate wasn’t a factor for the team’s first selection, but Berry responded by saying the former Ohio State receiver was absolutely in consideration for the team.

The general manager went on to detail that Cleveland had a group of three players who the franchise “would’ve been elated to select.” That trio was headlined by Spencer Fano, but Tate was also part of it, according to Berry.

Browns GM Andrew Berry said Carnell Tate was “absolutely in consideration” at 6.



“We really had a group of three players that we would have been elated to select at 6 or at 9. Spencer (Fano) headlined the group but Carnell was certainly among those players.” https://t.co/kCSp9pNdbn — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 28, 2026

Andrew Berry says Carnell Tate was among Browns’ top-three priorities with first pick in 2026 Draft

Of course, Tate never materialized as an option for Cleveland, because the Tennessee Titans took him off the board with the fourth-overall pick. Because of that, it’s easy for Berry to say Fano was their No. 1 guy and Tate was a top option; teams always make it seem like the guy they ultimately selected was the player they wanted all along.

That could actually be the case, though, because everything the Browns did, including trading from six to nine, points to them wanting to take Fano off the board. They made him the first offensive lineman selected, so he was clearly atop their board of tackles. It’s impossible to know what the team would have truly done if both Tate and Fano were still available when Cleveland was on the clock.

Browns GM Andrew Berry said the Browns were considering three players with their first pick - Fano, Tate, ????



“Was it an offensive tackle or another position?



It was another position” 👀👀👀👀



FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/Q32HOmcTAy pic.twitter.com/ZLoNiln37C — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 28, 2026

It’s also unclear who the third prospect of this trio was. Berry said the Browns would’ve been elated with three players, naming Fano and Tate as two of them, but he didn’t give up the third name. Grossi asked Berry if the third player was an offensive tackle or another position, and the general manager said another position.

When pushed by Tony Rizzo to reveal who it was since the draft is now complete, Andrew Berry simply said, “That’ll be good speculation for our fans and the media.”