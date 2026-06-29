Andrew Berry's vision for the Browns continues to turn heads nationally

If the Cleveland Browns were able to be awarded for their offseason performance, they would be scoring high marks. Cleveland finished just 5-12 in the 2025 campaign, so it knew it had to get things done to improve its roster leading into next season.

To the Browns’ credit, they appear to have knocked it out of the park in the NFL Draft, and free agency was fruitful as well. With Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, and rookie Spencer Fano among others as new arrivals along the offensive line, and KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston joining the wide receiver corps, Cleveland's offense should be unrecognizable this season.

Andrew Berry and company also pulled the trigger on a deal to trade Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, which could very well have lasting effects for the organization in years ahead. Losing one of the best players in team and NFL history in Garrett will hurt, but Cleveland did land several future picks that should have value, along with a young, proven edge defender in Jared Verse.

By and large, Cleveland has had a statement offseason, and it’s rightfully received its share of recognition. Recently, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports also gave the front office a thumbs up, ranking Cleveland No. 1 in a list of the NFL's best 2026 offseasons.

"General manager Andrew Berry entirely rebuilt the offensive line this offseason by trading for Tytus Howard, signing Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins and drafting Spencer Fano, Parker Brailsford and Austin Barber. They concluded the 2026 NFL Draft with four of the top 25 prospects in my personal rankings: wide receivers KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Fano," Edwards wrote. " The trade of Garrett brought back one of the game's best young pass rushers, Jared Verse, as well as draft resources which could be used to address the team's pursuit of the ever-elusive franchise quarterback."

CBS Sports believes the Browns had the NFL's best offseason

Andrew Berry and Cleveland were fully aware that, first off, they had to overhaul their offensive line and receiving corps. Beyond what Browns fans wanted, Cleveland and Berry fully addressed those areas, which was encouraging.

It’s going to take time for the new-look offensive line to gel for Cleveland, but even despite that, the new-look group should be far more dependable than it was last year. In addition to that expectation, the Browns should be far more capable at wideout, with head coach Todd Monken calling the shots.

Concepcion and Boston could be a heck of a young wideout duo on the inside and outside, which would be a welcomed change for Cleveland. The Browns have been missing that sort of dynamic in the last few seasons, and in the same light, that could take some pressure off of young standout Harold Fannin Jr. Despite Cleveland's quarterback questions, similarly to the offensive line, the improved pass-catching outlook will make a difference.

Coupled with the offensive moves, as Edwards alluded to, it was crucial for Cleveland to have Verse included in the package for Garrett.

It's impossible for any one player to replicate what Garrett can do from a pressure standpoint, and Verse has to improve with his finesse as a rusher, but he's uber-athletic on the edge, is productive with his pressures, and contributes against the run well. It would seem that Verse could surely be a long-term playmaker for the Browns who is just scratching the surface, and props should go to Berry for that.

It’s going to be up to Monken and the team to prove themselves to be far more competent on the field in the fall, though. And that’s not going to be easy, as Browns fans know all too well.

Regardless, as fans have reiterated, Cleveland has had a very promising offseason, which shouldn’t hurt its chances.