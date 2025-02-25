Andrew Berry set to address Browns offseason ahead of NFL combine

The NFL combine is set to be a bit more active than usual this year, especially for the Cleveland Browns.

These days, it seems like the team is connected to any quarterback that's being cut or shopped by their teams. Matthew Stafford is the newest addition to a list that currently has Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers on it, since it seems like the Browns can only pursue or be connected to quarterbacks closer to retirement than another prime.

But, with other moves potentially down the pipeline for Cleveland - like a Myles Garrett trade or a Nick Chubb update - it'll be interesting to hear anything from general manager Andrew Berry or head coach Kevin Stefanski about their possibly very different team headed into 2025.

Both are set to speak to the press this week ahead of the combine, which kicks off on Thursday, and Berry's press conference is set to come with a ton of questions about all of the above transactions and rumors connected to Cleveland this offseason.

Andrew Berry set to meet with press on Tuesday

Berry will be meeting with the press on Tuesday at 1 pm EST, while Stefanski will be meeting with press on Wednesday at the same time. Berry has stood firm on the biggest storyline from this offseason for the Browns, which is of course whether or not they'll actually trade Garrett or deny his request.

This is Berry's fifth season as the Browns' general manager, and it's been a tumultuous tenure. There's been the good, like trading for Jerry Jeudy, drafting great players like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Isaiah McGuire, Cedric Tillman, and Jowon Briggs. But, there's been the biggest bad, which was trading for Deshaun Watson and watching the Browns deteriorate as a result.

It seems like Berry's content to not trade Garrett, Cleveland's biggest star, but it'll be interesting to see if there's any movement noted in his talks with reporters tomorrow and if it seems like he's ready to hear offers from contenders set to blow him away with their offers. Teams like the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles are sure to be all in on acquiring Garrett.

Other areas of interest for Browns fans will likely be if Berry mentions anything about quarterback plans, whether the team is looking for a quarterback with their top pick in the draft, and which players have caught the front office's eye in this upcoming draft class.

Outside of the top two quarterbacks in Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, the Browns could have interest in Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with their No. 2 pick.

Stefanski usually keeps things quite close to his chest, so Berry's presser will be the one fans will want to tune into this week. Hopefully, we can stop speculating about many of the open questions remaining about this Browns roster after Berry speaks.

