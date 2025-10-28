Bill Cowher explains why the Browns would be crazy to trade Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are stuck in the same place they've seemingly been stuck in time and time again. They're 2-6 after the first eight games of the 2025 season and don't look to be headed anywhere meaningful this year.

With Myles Garrett putting on the performance of a lifetime on Sunday (five sacks on Drake Maye) and no one talking about it because of how badly the rest of the team stunk it up, some might be calling for the Browns to trade him. Teams would likely jump at the chance to trade for Garrett, even with his expensive contract because good pass-rushers don't grow on trees.

Trading Garrett would give the Browns some draft picks to work with and rebuild other key spots on their roster. This is what Dan Patrick was arguing to Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher when he appeared on his show. Patrick said that the Browns should trade Garrett, stockpile picks and go from there. Cowher disagreed.

"He's a generational player, Dan... I don't think you trade generational players," Cowher said on The Dan Patrick Show. "This is a good defense... [An] offense that's still trying to find its way with a young quarterback... They're still only three games out of first place... I think if you're close you go get someone but I think if you're gonna take a player off your team, that's not a great message to send to the rest of the players on your team. Are you giving up on this season?"

Bill Cowher does not think Browns should trade Myles Garrett

It makes sense why people the Browns should trade Garrett. The team isn't going anywhere and he's putting in masterclass performances that make no difference to the result of the game. Even still, Garrett truly is a generational player and Cowher is 100% right in what he said to Dan Patrick.

Why trade Garrett to amass picks to try and improve the roster when you know that whoever you bring in won't have a chance of being as good as he is? The Browns have a great defense and, like Cowher said, blowing that up sends the wrong message to not just that side of the ball but the entire team.

The Browns had their shot to move on from Garrett before this season and they opted to extend him, tying him to Cleveland through 2030. It also features a no-trade clause, meaning that if Garrett wants to be traded, it'll be his own doing that gets a deal done. Hopefully, Browns fans don't have to picture what that would look like and he remains a Brown for his entire career.

More Browns news and analysis