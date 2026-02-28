Breakout Browns veteran is as good as gone the moment free agency begins

It's important to remember that development isn't always linear. Players can take one step forward and then two back, or vice versa; look no further than Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush Jr.

Bush exploded onto the scene in his inaugural NFL campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He looked the part of the No. 10 overall pick they invested in him in 2019. His efforts yielded a third-place finish in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

From there, though, things quickly went south for Bush. He suffered a torn ACL in October 2020 and failed to regain his pre-injury form in Pittsburgh. Since then, we've seen him turn back the clock with the Browns, though that figures to come to a screeching halt this offseason.

Entering unrestricted free agency after proving to be a revelation for the Browns' stingy defense, Bush has effectively priced himself out of the club's range.

Prized free agent Devin Bush may have already played his final game with the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland saw what Bush was capable of in a limited role in 2024 and entrusted him as a near-every-down contributor in 2025, which paid dividends. He broke out in a massive way as the field general of a Browns squad that finished fourth in total yards allowed per game (283.6).

However, the Browns aren't the only ones who recognize Bush's turnaround. He will have no shortage of suitors and command a pretty penny, so re-signing him won't be easy. There figures to be a bidding war for his services come March 11, barring a contract extension with Cleveland before then.

Re-signing former 1st-round LB Devin Bush, coming off a career-season, is a high priority for the #Browns as free agency opens in 2 weeks ---> https://t.co/4eT8caGiCu — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 26, 2026

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has Bush ranked eighth on their list of the top 250 free agents for 2026. Spotrac's calculated market value projects him to earn roughly $8.9 million on his next deal. Meanwhile, the Browns currently have the fourth-highest payroll in football and glaring needs on both sides of the ball.

A less-than-ideal financial/personnel situation could make retaining Bush at a high cost a luxury Cleveland can't afford. Not to mention, reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger's instant emergence at the same position may also incline the Browns to spend elsewhere.

Across 17 games this season, Bush amassed 125 tackles (seven for loss), eight pass deflections, four quarterback hits, three interceptions, two forced fumbles (one recovery) and two sacks. He was also the only player in the league to record multiple pick-sixes (two). His remarkable all-around performance earned him a strong 87.6 overall PFF grade, good for fourth out of 88 qualified linebackers.